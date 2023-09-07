The first footage has been shown of Jean-Claude Van Damme’s appearance as Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 1

The first screenshots of the Jean-Claude Van Damme DLC for Mortal Kombat 1 have been revealed.

Van Damme appears as a special alternate skin for Johnny Cage, which can be unlocked by players who purchase the premium version of the game.

The skin appears to show Van Damme as he would have looked in the early ’90s, around the time the first Mortal Kombat game was released.

The footage was shown during an interview with series co-creator Ed Boone First we celebrate the hot stuffWhere celebrities eat hot wings while answering questions.

Explaining that the Van Damme DLC has been in the making for 30 years, Boone said: “When we made the first game, our goal was to create Van Damme: The Arcade Game.

“We really wanted to see Van Damme. Bloodsport was a big game, and so was Universal Soldier, I think.

So we called his team, said, ‘We want to make a game based on Van Damme’, and I don’t know if he refused or never contacted him or something.

“But, you know, there are two 20-year-old boys who want to make a video game — I can see how Van Damme would say, ‘No, we don’t do that.'”

“So we tried a few times, back and forth with him. This time, we won the lottery, we got him. We already have his voice and he’s going to be the Johnny Cage character, which is the absolute full circle moment we had.

Mortal Kombat 1 is developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Games, and will be released on September 19, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Anyone who pre-orders the game will get Shang Tsung as a playable character, while players who purchase the Premium edition will get five days early access (plus the Van Damme DLC, early access to DLC characters and 1,250 Dragon Crystals).

After launch, six characters will be coming to the game as DLC – Quan Chi, Omni Man, Ermac, Takeda, Peacemaker and Homelander.