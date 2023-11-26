I test cameras for a living: 14 best Cyber ​​Monday camera deals

Cyber ​​Monday deals are here and retailers are slashing prices on tech, including discounts on the best mirrorless cameras.

My favorite Cyber ​​Monday camera deal is on Sony A7 III, currently $635 off at Walmart This is the cheapest A7 III ever. We’re also seeing discounts on the latest equipment from Canon, Panasonic and OM-System.

Continued high demand for Fujifilm cameras is keeping prices high for Fujifilm’s two newest enthusiast cameras, the Fujifilm X-T5 and Fujifilm X-S20. But there are still some deals to be made, for example on the flagship X-H2S and the older version of the X-S10.

It’s not all about mirrorless ILCs. There are some great deals to be found on other types of cameras, including GoPro action cameras, and instant cameras like Fujifilm Instax Mini 12, which is currently 14% off at Amazon.

I’ve filtered out the noise to find the best Cyber ​​Monday camera deals and listed our favorites here. Read on for bargain buys.

How to choose the right camera for you

Basically, this just involves working backwards from what you want to do with the camera and looking for specifications that match your intentions. Do you shoot video, vlog, or will you only take photos (maybe all three)? Are you going to be shooting outdoors and need something waterproof? Do you want to be able to change lenses?

If you just want to take photos, you don’t need a video-oriented camera like the Lumix S5IIX. If you only take photos casually, there’s no need to spend more than $2,000 on a professional camera like the Canon EOS R6 Mark II.

However, if you want to take your photography seriously (even if you’re an enthusiast), it pays to give yourself a little room to grow, at least when it comes to traditional cameras rather than those with specific use cases (such as action cameras ). An interchangeable lens camera lets you choose the lenses that suit your creative needs. You may also want to look for a camera that has features you might use later as you hone your skills – things like autofocus modes specific to animals or vehicles, in case you decide to take up sports or wildlife photography.

There are also cameras for specific use cases. If you just want to take some casual shots of friends and family, purchasing one of the best instant cameras might be the perfect solution. While if you want to practice extreme sports, you will need one of the best action cameras.