November 26, 2023

Where to buy PS5 during Black Friday 2023

November 26, 2023

We’re now seeing PlayStation Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals in full swing, and the big sales weekend is finally here. The PlayStation 5 is one of the hottest and most popular deals on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday – so if you were hoping to get a PS5 this year during the sale event, you’re in luck! PlayStation 5 consoles are available everywhere now, and there are some amazing discounts to consider, too. There are a selection of console bundles on sale this Black Friday (including a free game), $50 off the standard PS5, and even cash off a brand-new PS5 Slim model (disc and digital versions).

Black Friday: Where can you buy a PlayStation 5 Slim?

If you’re hoping to get your hands on the new PS5 Slim, there are a few different ways you can do so. Besides being able to pick it up on its own, there are a few excellent PS5 Slim bundles available for Black Friday that are worth snapping up.

These games come bundled with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Modern Warfare 3, which features the game for free. Just so you know, after Black Friday, these deals will go back up to $560, so take advantage of them now while they’re available and they’re only $500. Plus, for all you digital owners out there, the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is now available to purchase for $449, and for future reference, should you decide to change it up – The pluggable drive is also available now for $79.99.

PS5 slim packs

Cyber ​​Monday deal

PS5 Spider-Man 2 (Slim model)

Includes Spider-Man 2 for free.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Bundle for PS5 (Slim Model)

Cyber ​​Monday deal

PS5 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Bundle (Slim model)

Includes Modern Warfare III for free.

PS5 digital slim

PS5 Digital Console (Slim Model)

Where can you buy a PS5 on Black Friday?

It’s been pretty hard to get your hands on a PS5 since it launched in late 2020 amid industry-wide chip shortages and consoles being resold for nearly $2,000, but supply has finally kept up with demand for the most part, and now it’s much more common to see units. In-store and online inventory control at most retailers.

If you want a standard, not-so-slim bundle deal on PS5, you can find the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle at Amazon and Walmart right now for $499. That’s an 11% discount off its regular price of $559.99, and it’s worth it for what you get. If you’re looking to purchase a standard PS5 controller, you can find it at the links below on Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. This will cost you $450 for the disc version, but gives you the console and controller so you can start playing right away.

PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle
PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle
PlayStation 5 (PS5) controller

Robert Anderson is IGN’s trades expert and trade editor. You can follow it @robertliam21 On Twitter.

