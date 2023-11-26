Go on an adventure with the Abysskite girls. [RD/HC01]

To find the magic shield!

RD/HC01-JP040 Abyssinian miracle girls

Level 6 Light Sea Serpent Effect Monster

ATK 800

Defender 0

[REQUIREMENT] If you control another Sea Serpent monster, send the top card of the deck to the Graveyard.

[EFFECT] This card gains 1,600 ATK until the end of the opponent’s next turn. If “Abysskite Party” is in your Graveyard, this card cannot be destroyed by your opponent’s effects until the end of the opponent’s next turn.

RD/HC01-JP053 Abyssinian party

Regular spell card

[REQUIREMENT] no one

[EFFECT] Send the cards from the top of the two player groups to the graveyard [equal to the number of face-up Sea Serpent monsters]After that, you can choose up to 3 face-up LIGHT Sea Serpent monsters with an original ATK of 800 and they gain 1,600 ATK until the end of the opponent’s next turn.

RD/HC01-JP055 Abyssinian violates the aura

Equip a spell card

The name of this card is “Abysskite Ultimail” while in the graveyard.

[REQUIREMENT] Equip one face-up Sea Serpent monster that you can control.

[EFFECT] The equipped monster’s attacks penetrate. If you control a face-down Spell/Trap card, you take no damage from your opponent’s effects. If you control two or more face down Spell/Trap cards, the equipped monster cannot be destroyed by effects.

RD/HC01-JP081 Abyssinian tortoise

Level 3 Light Sea Serpent Effect Beast

Attack 1000

DEV 1100

[REQUIREMENT] If you don’t control any other monsters.

[EFFECT] Select a Sea Serpent monster with 800 ATK and 0 DEF in your Graveyard and add it to hand, but monsters you control cannot attack this turn, except for Sea Serpent monsters.

