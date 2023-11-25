Portable chargers, cables and surge protectors are still on sale for up to 60 percent off

The holiday shopping period is a great time to stock up on things you may need for yourself as well as gifts for other people. Charging cables, adapters, and other useful accessories are good items to grab while they’re on sale, and Anker has plenty of deals for you to choose from for the Black Friday shopping season. A lot of shipping gear is heavily discounted, including this one USB-C to HDMI adapter, which is a huge discount of up to 60 percent. Anker Black Friday deals cover portable chargers, cords, wall plugs, surge protectors, and all the items needed to keep your devices running. Here are the best Black Friday deals on Anker devices that you can still get today.

Anker Magnetic Power Bank

Langerhans

Anker 20W Magnetic Power Bank Provides up to 22 hours of additional battery life for iPhone 12, 13, 14, and 15. It is MagSafe compatible and has a magnetic strength of 10N, stronger than the initial MagSafe charger. Its grip makes it very easy to use your iPhone as usual while still giving it a boost. Get the Magnetic Power Bank in black, white, purple, or pink — all for the same price.

Anker Prime 100W USB-C charger

Langerhans

this Anker Prime USB-C 100W charger It’s great to have near your desk or bedside table when you want to operate multiple devices. It comes with a USB-A port and two USB-C ports, with 100W of power evenly distributed when using two of them (although using all three will still produce a fast charge). It’s compatible with every iPhone since the iPhone 12, along with recent MacBooks, Galaxy Tabs, HP Chromebook 14, and more.

Anker 563 10-in-1 USB-C Hub

Langerhans

MacBooks are great, but their lack of an HDMI port can sometimes be frustrating. Anker 563 10-in-1 USB-C Hub It solves this problem (and a 4K display) while providing plenty of extra ports along with it. The device has two HDMI ports, a USB-C port to connect your laptop, a USB-C data port, two USB-A data ports, an Ethernet port, a 100W max PD-IN port, an SD card slot, a microSD card slot.

Fast charging cable for iPhone from Anker, two pieces

Langerhans Fast charge your iPhone in your room or office anytime at a 43 percent discount. $20 at Amazon

One charging cable is enough in theory, but it always leads to instant regret the moment you realize you’re still at work or even in the basement. Anker fast charging cable for iPhone, 2 pieces Nearly half, making it easy to decide to spring for more. The 10-foot braided cable can charge the iPhone 14 Pro to 50 percent in 30 minutes (if you have a compatible plug, of course). Either way, their length and all-round high-speed charges make them a good choice to pick up.

Anker Prime Power Bank 200W

Langerhans The three-port fast charger is at a 30 percent discount. $129 at Amazon

Anker Prime Power Bank 200 Watt It’s the device to buy if you want super-fast charging in a compact device. It comes with a 200W USB-A port and two 100W USB-C ports. The included 100W charging dock fully recharges the power bank in just 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Power strip surge protector

Langerhans This 12-plug power strip will protect your devices at a 39 percent discount. $22 at Amazon

The last thing you want for your great gaming desktop or console (besides getting really wet) is for it to experience a power surge. For $22, Anker 12-Port Surge Protector Power Strip It gives you peace of mind that all your devices and game progress are protected.

Anker SOLIX F1200 portable power station

Langerhans This heavy-duty portable power station is 50 percent off right now. $700 at Amazon

Are you already dreaming of warm weather and beautiful camping trips? If you need a new portable power station for that adventure, now is the time to get one. Anker SOLIX F1200 portable power station It is half off, bringing it from $1,400 to $700. It’s still a fair amount of change, but it’s a steal by comparison. It can be recharged up to 80 percent in just one hour, checks its temperature up to 100 times every second, and has a five-year warranty. Additionally, it comes with car, AC, and solar charging cables.

Your Black Friday shopping guide: View all Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget Black Friday technology deals. Learn about Black Friday trends On the knowledge. Hear from Autoblog experts about what’s best Black Friday deals for your car, garage and homeand finds Black Friday sales To shop on AOL, selected just for you.