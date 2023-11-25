who talked? – New York times

Saturday Puzzle – This is a great grid from Jeff Stillman, who designed the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday puzzles for The Times, but it was never a weekend or themeless crossword. Four vibrant expanding inserts frame the rest of the packaging, which also somehow wraps around the center of the puzzle.

I had a much harder time with shorter inserts than with extended inserts today, mostly due to unusual guides in the packing.

Difficult evidence

17 a. This “Ultra Wide Shoe Specification” with its four letters attracted me. I’m familiar with EEE shoes, of course, but EEEE? Absolutely, and no offense to anyone walking on EEEE or Wider feet.

24A/32A. Both of these entries include emojis. It took me a minute to get 24A, “excellent response”, which is not an “agree” but a “like”. You would think that would have set my sights on 32A, “something that often has a single parenthesis”, but I was convinced that this entry would be from the world of mathematics until I discovered SMILEY using a lot of intersecting letters. You don’t see “:-)” that often anymore since emojis have become so precise and numerous, but I still show them occasionally.