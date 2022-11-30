November 30, 2022

December's PlayStation Plus Essential games have leaked

Len Houle November 30, 2022 2 min read

Update 11/30/22: As expected, today comes PlayStation’s official confirmation of the leaked PlayStation Plus Essential lineup yesterday. Get Mass Effect’s Legendary Edition download as soon as possible!

Original story 11/29/22:The PlayStation Plus Essential games for December will be Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout.

This is according to a reliable source DeLabswhich routinely leads to a list of games being leaked in advance.

These games will reportedly hit the PlayStation basic subscription tier on December 6, where they will remain until January 3.

Peek a Divine Knockout.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is the final installment in the series trilogy, and sees players assume the role of Commander Shepard. On the Initial announcement of the gameBioWare president Casey Hudson said the team’s goal for this legendary remake was not to “remaster or re-imagine the original games, but to modernize the experience so that fans and new players can experience the original work in its best possible form”.

Meanwhile, Biomutant will see players take on the role of a mammalian warrior who must do what he can to save the Tree of Life. in Eurogamer review of the gameMalindi described it as “an open world adventure crumbling under its own ambitions”.

While she praised areas such as the vast map, which Malindi said often looked “brilliant”, she felt that “every feature falls victim to quantity of the game at the expense of quality”.

Finally, we have the Divine Knockout. The 3D platform fighter takes place in a “stylized world of gods and legends” and comes from Red Beard Games. You can see her little teaser in the video above.

These new additions will mean that this is your last chance to take advantage Pick games in november: Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter and Heavenly Bodies set.

We’ll update this story when Sony makes the list official.

