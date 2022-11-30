Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may miss an important upgrade

just us Two months since the launch of the Galaxy S23and some Features already leaked. The Presents the design for all three phones in dick series It also leaked. Now, the most expensive phone of the bunch, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, has received FCC certification before its launch.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra Obtained FCC certification two days later Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ received it. The phone contains FCC ID A3LSMS918B. It’s the international variant of the smartphone, and it appears to be missing two important upgrades. According to FCC certification documents, the Galaxy S23 Ultra still uses 25W charging (EP-TA800) and has Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax). However, you should take this information with caution as it may not reveal the full picture.

Galaxy S23 Ultra’s FCC certification may not reveal the full picture

samsung It usually tests its phones with the same 25W charger even though the devices support faster charging standards. It was similar with the Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra, as they support up to 45W charging, but they FCC certification only listed the EP-TA800 charger as 25W. Moreover, it is widely rumored that the Galaxy S23 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor will be among the first phones to feature Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be). Therefore, more accurate information can be disclosed through its Wi-Fi Alliance certification.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra battery (EB-BS918ABY) is listed in the FCC database, and has been A few weeks ago it had a 5000 mAh battery. Therefore, you should not expect that the smartphone will have a larger battery than the one Galaxy S22 Ultra. The battery is manufactured by Samsung SDI, the battery manufacturing arm of Samsung. The certification also reveals that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is compatible with the S-Pen (EJ-PS918), which features Wacom technology.

Samsung is expected to bring several smaller improvements with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, including the world’s fastest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, The largest 3D Sonic Gen 2 fingerprint reader, improved front camera with OIS, faster Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and more durable glass protection for the screen and camera lenses. The biggest promotion will be 200 MP rear cameraalthough it can Take some amazing photos.