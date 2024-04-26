April 27, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Aaron Sorkin confirms follow-up to 'The Social Network'.

Aaron Sorkin confirms follow-up to 'The Social Network'.

Roxanne Bacchus April 26, 2024 2 min read

Finally, we know more about Aaron Sorkin's long-running follow-up to “The Social Network.” He might want to update some of the set pieces for “The West Wing.”

Sorkin said during “The City” podcast. He blames Facebook for the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol led by right-wing extremists. A sequel was born.

Sorkin knows a thing or two about Facebook: “The Social Network” charted the creation of the social media platform Facebook. The Academy Award-winning film was released in 2010 and won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

On “The City,” when asked what he thought about the current state of politics, Sorkin said, “Look, yeah, I'm going to write about this. I blame Facebook for January 6.”

Missy the dog from the movie Anatomy of a Fall

When asked for more details, he added: “You'll need to buy a movie ticket.”

for every Hollywood Reporter, Sorkin had previously worked on the January 6 script as well. This has been shelved. Looks like he's got his new angle.

During “The City,” Sorkin explained his current view on Facebook and how it has affected politics.

“Facebook has, among other things, fine-tuned its algorithm to promote the most divisive material, because that is what will increase engagement,” Sorkin said. “This is what will get you to — what they call inside the halls of Facebook — the 'infinite roll'… There's supposed to be a constant tension at Facebook between growth and integrity. There isn't. There's only growth. If Mark Zuckerberg woke up tomorrow morning and realized there wasn't Something you can buy for $120 billion you can't buy for $119 billion so what if I make a little less money and I'm going to adjust the integrity and adjust the growth Yes, you can do that by converting one to zero.

See also  Meghan Markle asks King Charles to hold a one-on-one 'clean up the atmosphere' meeting: report

Sorkin previously said Hollywood Reporter In 2021 he wanted to write a text that exposed the “dark side” of Facebook. “I think what's happened with Facebook in the last few years is a story worth telling, and there's a way to tell it as a follow-up to 'The Social Network,' and that's as follows: as far as I know,” Sorkin said.

Although Sorkin has expressed his desire to have “The Social Network” director David Fincher return for any follow-up film, Fincher said… Watchman In 2023, the project will be a “can of worms”, although talks have been held with Sorkin about it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Drake: AI Tupac's song disappeared from the rapper's Instagram account after a legal dispute

April 26, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Michelin has released its first-ever ranking of the best hotels in the United States

April 25, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Topic, date, how to watch and everything you need to know

April 25, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Aaron Sorkin confirms follow-up to 'The Social Network'.

April 26, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Boeing Starliner astronaut's first flight: Live updates

April 26, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Arne Slott: Liverpool agree with Feyenoord on a new coach deal

April 26, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Manor Lords has started flying on Steam, just hours after its Early Access release

April 26, 2024 Len Houle