“Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck is hoping CBS will come to its senses after canceling the show

CBS

Tom Selleck hopes CBS will reverse its decision to cancel Blue blood Viewers will be able to continue watching the series after its 14 seasons.

“I will continue to believe that CBS will come to its senses,” Selleck said in an interview. CBS News. “We’re the third-highest scripted show in all the broadcasts. We’re winning the night. All the actors want to come back. And I can tell you this: We’re not sliding down the cliff. We’re doing good shows, and we’re still holding our ground. So, I don’t know. You tell me !

Selleck has starred in the CBS procedural series since the show’s premiere in 2010, playing Commissioner Frank Reagan.

At a press conference about the fall schedule, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach reiterated that Blue blood It will end its run this fall after 14 seasons.

“We really want to thank the cast and crew, and everyone involved with the show,” Reisenbach told reporters. “We will definitely miss the family dinner. It’s important to give the show it deserves.”

Recognizing that the cast had asked CBS to reconsider its decision, Reisenbach said: “We love this crew, and we love their passion for the show. All shows must end. It’s important for us to update the schedule. We’ll be ending the show next December.”

Blue blood The film revolves around the Reagan family, who have a history of working in law enforcement in New York City. Selleck co-stars with Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, and Len Cariou.