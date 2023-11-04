Matthew Perry rests in Los Angeles

Cast member Matthew Perry at the premiere of the TV series “The Kennedys After Camelot” at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California, US, March 15, 2017. Photograph: Mario Anzoni/Reuters. Obtaining licensing rights

November 3 (Reuters) – Actor Matthew Perry, who died on Saturday at the age of 54, was buried on Friday in a Los Angeles cemetery in a ceremony attended by his relatives and colleagues from the comedy series “Friends,” which achieved great success in the 1990s. Reported, citing photos.

Mourners gathered at Forest Lawn Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, less than a mile from the Warner Brothers studio where the show was filmed. It is also the final resting place of many Hollywood stars including Michael Jackson, Lucille Ball and Elizabeth Taylor.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the series “Friends” between 1994 and 2004, was found dead in his home in Los Angeles, causing great grief among his fans and fellow celebrities.

The show’s five co-stars on Monday paid tribute to their fallen colleague in a joint message, mourning his death and calling it an “unfathomable loss.”

Media outlets, including TMZ and the New York Post’s Page Six, reported on Friday’s event, publishing aerial and long-range photos of people in attendance.

TMZ said that the five Friends co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, were present.

Page Six said Perry’s father, John Bennett Perry, and his stepfather, Keith Morrison, were also there.

TMZ said about 20 people dressed in black attended and gathered around the burial site.

Forest Hills did not respond to a Reuters request for confirmation.

The “Friends” stars issued a joint statement on Tuesday, saying they were “deeply devastated by the loss,” adding that they would have more to say in due course.

Perry’s cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, after an autopsy and toxicology tests are completed.

Perry’s death came one year after the publication of his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big, Terrible Thing,” which chronicled his decades-long struggle with addiction to painkillers and alcohol. At the time, Perry said he had been sober for about 18 months.

Also on Friday, a foundation was launched in Perry’s name to support people suffering from addiction. The Matthew Perry Foundation will honor his legacy, be guided by his words and experiences, and driven by his passion to make a difference in the lives of so many people. Possible,” according to her website.

The website begins with a quote from Perry saying: “When I die, I don’t want ‘friends’ to be the first thing mentioned – I want helping others to be the first thing mentioned.”

