Selena Gomez poses in front of a vintage Porsche in a teaser for the Calm Down music video

Selena Gomez took to social media on Tuesday to tease her upcoming collaboration with Nigerian singer Reema.

The multihyphenate, 30, posted a reel on Instagram in which she and the music artist, 22, created a dynamic duo while filming a scene with an old Porsche.

She alerted fans with the caption: “Calm Down comes out Thursday at midnight WAT/4PM PT!!”

In the seconds-long music video, the Texas-born star wore a low-waisted T-shirt and dark pants.

She directed her massive 343 million followers to “pre-save link in bio” as their likes poured in quickly.

Gomez — who, in addition to singing, is a trademark beauty helmet — wore her dark waist-length locks in a center part and cascading waves.

She completed her look with a pair of big hoops, a short beaded necklace, and various rings.

In the lively scene, Selena danced provocatively on the luxurious silver convertible as Rema-born Divine Ikubor sat inside.

He wore a black and white plaid shirt over a white sleeveless shirt and dressed them up in dark shorts.

The up-and-coming musician, who also worked alongside Chris Brown, wore his locked hair braided back straight.

Adding to his look, he wore a pair of dark sunglasses, heavy chains studded with diamonds, and a watch.

Just a day ago, the pop star shared another teaser via social media as she said, “All new version of heisrema “Calm Down” is coming 8/26 – so excited for this clip!”

It was excerpted from a previous viral video of Selena greeting Rima backstage before a recent live show.

In another scene she sang with her part of the remix, lit up with a blue light as she danced and stroked her hair.

She opened with her ready at the Los Angeles mansion where she delivered products from her Rare Beauty makeup brand.

The clip advances as the former Disney star emerges from a luxury runner as she shows off a long red embroidered skirt.

She teamed it with a short black sleeveless blouse and her long straight hair with a center part.

“Fun song! I hope people like it. That’s all I want,” she said in a short audio clip talking about the collaboration.

Rima joined her in the video, wearing a black leather jacket and a ski hat – a look that is characteristic of him.

On his Instagram account, on August 15, Rema also shared more snaps from that evening.

Show Selena hugging the bear and kissing on the cheek as they smile and pose for photos.

He wrote in the caption: “Los Angeles gave me butterflies, love you @Selenagomez & Big ups my brother @6lack for keeping it real with me!”

The post garnered more than 156,000 likes from the artist’s 3.7 million followers on the app.

Stylist: Selena wore a red sequined maxi skirt with a black cropped top to see Reema’s show live in Los Angeles.