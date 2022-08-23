All the details about Jennifer Lopez’s three wedding dresses

Did anyone expect Jennifer Lopez to be satisfied with only one wedding dress?

elegant star Ben Affleck married (again) in epic All white wedding At his home in Georgia on August 20, he wore three Ralph Lauren dresses in one night.

I lopez who Get on the aisleIt was a twist on the designer’s classic turtleneck dress.

More than 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric were cut into a ruffle and hand tied to create a voluminous, romantic skirt, according to a Ralph Lauren press release, and the look was paired with a cathedral-length veil for an extra dose of drama.

The bride also sparkled in nearly $100,000 Mikimoto jewelry, combining white pearl and diamond earrings and a matching floral ring.

Lopez walked down the aisle in a turtleneck dress full of ruffles. OnTheJLO

She paired her ball gown with a cathedral-length veil. OnTheJLO / John Russo

For the reception, Lopez, 53, wore a chandelier-inspired gown embellished with thousands of cascading strings of pearls. Thirty artisans spent 700 hours hand-embroidering the garments with delicate pleats of silk tulle, petite pearl motifs, and Swarovski crystals.

Lopez in her first reception style. OnTheJLO / John Russo

Last but not least, the singer and actress switched it up with a chic mermaid-style dress with a keyhole embellished with Swarovski crystals and a full skirt covered in an organza hood-like overlay.

Lopez designs the reception gown that she wears with a hood. OnTheJLO / John Russo

Meanwhile, Affleck said “I do” in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo featuring a cream-colored, one-button dinner jacket, black double-pleated pants and a bib shirt, along with a black tie and black patent loafers, while the bride and the groom’s five children Matched in a white Ralph Lauren look Their own.

Lopez previously tied the knot with the 50-year-old “Last Duel” actor, At a low-key party in Las Vegas In July, she wore two other dresses – Zuhair Murad’s off-the-shoulder design From an old movie And Alexander McQueen’s sleeveless number said it was. Saving “for many years” – She has a total of five wedding dresses.

The groom wore a white Ralph Lauren Couture tuxedo, black pants and a black tie – an outfit strikingly similar if not completely identical to what he wore at the Little White Chapel when the pair were officially married – while his three children and J.Lo twins All matched in white Ralph Lauren Couture looks.

Violet Affleck, 16, chose a gorgeous gown, while siblings Serafina, 13, and Samuel, 10, opted for a jumpsuit and tuxedo, respectively, similar to those worn by Lopez’s twins Max and Amy Muniz, 14.

All Bennifer A-list guests wore white, in keeping with the Saturday party theme – which was only the second event of the weekend, after Friday’s welcome party and earlier Sunday barbecue.