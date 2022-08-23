The three zodiac signs that abandoned toxic friends during the Trine Neptune Moon on Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Since we are more sensitive to our surroundings during the Moon trine Neptune than other times, we are also more in tune with who we are as people, which leads to many questions. Are we in the right place now?

Are we happy with our situations and circumstances, and is there something that bothers us and urges us to pay attention to it? Yes, we are upset during this transit, but it is this kind of problem that leads to recovery. It’s also the kind of transit that gets us in touch with exactly what’s wrong with our lives.

During the Moon trine Neptune, we will be able to put a finger on those who harm us, whether intentionally or unintentionally. We all have friends that should probably be called friends, and while we generally let them slip, there will be a few ‘friends’ that come to the surface when we start thinking about our lives, and those people will register in our psyche as ‘toxic.’

A poison is a poison, and a poison does not work well in the human system, no matter how mental or emotional it is.

Toxic is poisonousand during the triple-Neptune moon, we want it.

Here “sensitivity” manifests itself in useful ways: we are sensitive to our own feelings, rather than go along with other people’s ways. This is what got us into trouble in the first place. We cast a spell on other people’s toxic behavior and because we didn’t want to hurt them (because we’re so sensitive) we ended up squatting. Today marks the end of our toxic friendships. Good release.

These three zodiac signs will be the ones to end their toxic friendships on August 23, 2022 during the transit of the Triple Moon Neptune.

1. Gemini

(May 21 – June 20)

You pride yourself on being sociable and extroverted; You’ve tried so hard to show the world and your friends that you’re open to all kinds of friendships and that you’re “cool” enough to handle the weirdest, the weirdest, and the most terrible of people.

You love what is different and have always welcomed it into your world. That is, of course, until you realize on this day that you are not getting the artistic splendor you thought you fell for, but a toxic version of Instead.

There’s one person in particular that you associate with an idiot, and they take advantage of you and take advantage of you and whatever you willingly give them in trying to be “cool”. What you will realize during Moon trine Neptune, is that this person is just a user.

They used you and now, as of today, they drained you. It’s time to kiss them goodbye.

2. Virgo

(23 August – 22 September)

You always put your friends to high standards, but your need for friends sometimes exceeds your appreciation when it comes to who you bring into your inner circle. In other words, you aim for high goals but accept anyone who shows up, simply because you are a loving and social creature. What I’ve learned is that there are sharks in the water where you’re partying, and you don’t want to have their backs every time you go out and have fun.

One of the main lessons for you during the Moon trine Neptune is that you don’t need to bring everyone into the fold, because some people are just there to hang on and get what they can get. If you are Confront them about it, they go to you, and all that’s left for you is the feeling of stepping out of a toxic dump. It’s definitely time to wake up and get out of this nightmare, Virgo. You and “toxic” do not mix.

3. Aquarius

(20 January – 18 February)

Something happened to you recently that was either tragic or remarkable, or both. This situation has brought you a new perspective; You don’t want to waste time on what is “inappropriate” or potentially threatening. You want guarantees and certainty, and even though life doesn’t work that way, you’ll take your chances, meaning you’ll look at your friends list and shear the herd, so to speak.

You may feel more serious than usual, but you are extremely dangerous when it comes to preventing toxic people from entering the sacred space that is your life. You may have called these people in the past “friends” but they are not: they are users and users who in return offer nothing but the opportunity to look after them and do their bidding. Nothing could be less attractive than some kind of toxic mindset to you, and so it will be take your leave One of those poisoned people during this day.

