Days before testifying against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s PR team reportedly

Actress Amber Heard expected to testify Wednesday about her ex-husband Johnny Depp defamation lawsuitNBC News confirmed that it has hired a new crisis management company.

As she prepared to defend herself in court earlier this spring, Heard, 36, retained the services of Precision Strategies, co-founded by Stephanie Cutter, former deputy campaign manager for President Barack Obama’s successful re-election campaign.

Sources familiar with the events confirmed that Heard had brought down the East Coast Company, which is predominantly in character.

CEO David Sheen confirmed that it has acquired the services of The Management Group, a Beverly Hills, California-based organization with Hollywood expertise.

Heard’s PR change story was first reported by New York Post.

Heard cut ties with Precision on Thursday after expressing her frustration with coverage of the defamation case, which may have been in Depp’s favour, according to sources familiar with the situation. Depp, 58, took the stand on April 19 and has essentially dominated the narrative ever since.

Lots of Emerging Bonuses for Deb Developed on social media.

Heard’s team is expected to take the legal stage Tuesday, after Depp’s team finishes. An expert from Heard’s side is expected to go first; Sources familiar with the matter said Heard was likely to take action on Wednesday.

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages after Heard wrote an article about him Washington Post In 2018, she said she became the “public figure representing domestic violence”.

Heard did not name Depp, whom she married in 2015. His lawyers said the column indirectly refers to allegations of abuse she made against him during their divorce, which was settled in 2016. Heard disputes the $100 million sum.

The trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, is expected to take six weeks. Depp has been in the spotlight for three weeks, and allegations he made in court that Heard made a fight and sometimes slapped, pushed or threw objects seemed to resonate online.

Depp’s legal team provided photos purportedly belonging to Depp after an alleged altercation. The defense also played Heard’s voice, saying, “I was hitting you. I wasn’t punching you.”

Heard described Deep as an abusive whose power overshadowed her story.

In a similar lawsuit brought by Depp’s representatives against News Group Newspapers in the United Kingdom, which he lost in 2020, He said I heard in a written testimony He “openly threatened to kill me several times.”

However, Heard said on April 11 Instagram that her Washington Post article was not about Depp and that it was “about the price women pay to speak out about men in power.”

“I’m still paying that price,” she said.