Calabasas celebs are among the worst water repellants; Water officials say they are ‘working with us’

(KTLA) – Some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities are accused of using too much water while the rest of Southern California tries to conserve it amid a drought emergency. But water resource officials say it’s not just the stars that are using more than their fair share — thousands have been warned against using too much water.

They are some of the biggest names in Hollywood: Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Hart, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. It also appears to be one of the biggest sources of water waste in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Calabasas.

The stars, some of which are not home, are among about 1,600 customers who have exceeded 150% of their monthly water budgets at least four times since the agency declared a drought emergency last December, Las Virgin Municipal Water District officials say.

Water officials now say they may install a device that limits their water use to their property.

“They are in line to have a flow-restricting device put on their water meters in order to limit the amount of water they continue to use,” said Michael McNutt of the Las Virginia Municipal Water District.

McNutt says the device will cause internal faucets to leak and external sprinklers will go from free-flowing to bursting to stopping.

He explains that the only sure way to avoid getting a flow restriction device is to call the water district and sign a commitment form that you will work with the district to comply with. If you don’t, you will be given a flow restriction device for two weeks in a row.

“If, once removed, they continue to exceed their water budgets by 150%, it will be brought back for at least a month,” McNutt said.

Violators will also be subject to some very expensive fines for each violation.

Representatives for Stallone and retired NBA star Dwayne Wade say they are taking measures to reduce their water use. Las Virgenes officials say all of the publicly revealed stars are taking some necessary steps.

“The great thing about celebrities is that they all work with us to get where they want to be,” McNutt said.

District officials say people need to get rid of thirsty lawns, replace them with drought-tolerant landscapes, and install a drip irrigation system, which sends water directly to the root to help save things like trees.

Meanwhile, water officials say they want to work with prominent people to show how to create a California that is more drought tolerant.

“What I love that they do is call me and work with me to bring up public service messages, not just about what they do, but how people can be like them and be part of the solution,” McNutt said.

Water officials say they have installed about 50 of these flow-restricting devices in various homes. McNutt says none of these homes belong to celebrities because they’re all collaborating to reduce their water use.