Premier League Live: Arsenal vs. Bournemouth, Man City vs. Wolves, Burnley vs. Newcastle – results, commentary and updates

Arsenal have won all six of their matches at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League. The Gunners have played more home games against only Stoke while maintaining a 100% record (10/10).

Bournemouth have picked up just five points in 13 Premier League matches against Arsenal (W1, D2, L10) and have never kept a clean sheet against Arsenal. The Cherries have played more matches against Manchester City (14) without recording a stoppage.

Arsenal have won 13 of their 15 Premier League matches so far in 2024, only dropping points to Manchester City (0-0) and Aston Villa (0-2) this year. However, the Gunners have conceded four goals in their last four league games, the same number they have conceded in their last 11 games combined.

Since Bournemouth achieved their first win in the Premier League this season at the end of October (against Burnley), they have collected 45 points in 26 matches (W13, D6, L7); Only the current top four sides have more at this time. They have never won more games in a Premier League season than 13 in 2023-24 (also 13 in 2018-19).

Arsenal have scored a league-high 85 goals in 35 Premier League matches this season, an average of 2.4 goals per game which is their highest level in a single season since 1934-35, when they scored 115 goals in 42 matches (2.7 for each match). Game).

Bournemouth won 1-0 over Wolves and 3-0 over Brighton in their last two Premier League matches – and they have never won three consecutive league games without conceding a goal. See also Inside Eagles pushed for player-led scouting reports ahead of the matchup with the Seahawks

Arsenal have recorded the largest positive difference between their goals and expected goals of any team in the last two Premier League seasons: +15.4 this season (85 goals from 69.6 xG), and +15.7 last season (88 goals from 72.3 xG). . In fact, since the start of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal’s 31.1 difference between goals (173) and xG (141.9) is the largest of any team in Europe’s top five leagues.

Kai Havertz’s first Premier League goal for Arsenal came in a 4-0 win over Bournemouth in the return leg. The German participated in 13 goals in his last 11 league matches with the Gunners, scoring eight goals and making five assists.

Bukayo Saka scored 15 goals and assisted nine others in the Premier League this season. He could become the second Arsenal player to score double figures for both goals and assists in two consecutive Premier League seasons (14G 11A last season) after Dennis Bergkamp in 1997-98 and 1998-99.