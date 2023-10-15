The Rangers have set the roster for the 2023 ALCS



Below is a list of the Rangers' 26-man ALCS roster:



**Pitchers (13)**

Cody Bradford, LHP

Aroldis Chapman, LHP

Dane Dunning , RHP Nathan Eovaldi, RHP John Gray, RHP Andrew Heaney, LHP José Leclerc, RHP Jordan Montgomery, LHP Martín Pérez, LHP Josh Sborz, RHP Max Scherzer, RHP Will Smith, LHP Chris Stratton , RHP



**Position Players (13)**

Evan Carter, OF

Adulis Garcia, OF

Mitch Garver, C

Robbie Grossman,

Austin Hedges, C

Jonah Heim, C

Travis Jankowski, OF

nJosh Jung, 3B

Nathaniel Lowe 1B

Corey Seager, SS

Marcus Semien, 2B

Josh Smith, INF

HOUSTON — Rangers outfielder Max Scherzer, who had a low-grade strain of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder since Sept. 13, has been added to the American League Championship Series roster ahead of Sunday's game in Game 1 with Astros.

