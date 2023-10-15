The Rangers have set the roster for the 2023 ALCS

\n”, “providerName”: “Twitter”, “providerUrl”: “https://twitter.com”, “type”: “oembed”, “width”: 550, “contentType”: “rich”},{ “__typename”: “Markdown”, “content”: “Below is a list of the Rangers’ 26-man ALCS roster:\n\n**Pitchers (13)**\nCody Bradford, LHP\nAroldis Chapman, LHP\nDane Dunning , RHP Nathan Eovaldi, RHP John Gray, RHP Andrew Heaney, LHP José Leclerc, RHP Jordan Montgomery, LHP Martín Pérez, LHP Josh Sborz, RHP Max Scherzer, RHP Will Smith, LHP Chris Stratton , RHP\n\n**Position Players (13)**\nEvan Carter, OF\nAdulis Garcia, OF\nMitch Garver, C\nRobbie Grossman,\nAustin Hedges, C\nJonah Heim, C\nTravis Jankowski, OF\n nJosh Jung, 3B \nNathaniel Lowe 1B \nCorey Seager, SS \nMarcus Semien, 2B \nJosh Smith, INF \nLeody Taveras, OF”,”type”: “text”}],”contentType”: “news” “subHeadline” :null,”summary”:HOUSTON — Rangers outfielder Max Scherzer, who had a low-grade strain of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder since Sept. 13, has been added to the American League Championship Series roster ahead of Sunday’s game in Game 1 with Astros.\nScherzer posted “tagline({\”formatString\”:\”none\”}):null,”tags”:[{“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”storytype-article”,”title”:”Article”,”type”:”article”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-140″,”title”:”Texas Rangers”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:140″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”alcs”,”title”:”ALCS”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”GameTag”,”slug”:”gamepk-748553″,”title”:”2023/10/15 tex@hou”,”type”:”game”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”apple-news”,”title”:”Apple News”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-453286″,”title”:”Max Scherzer”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:453286″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-592351″,”title”:”Jon Gray”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:592351″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”ContributorTag”,”slug”:”kennedi-landry”,”title”:”Kennedi Landry”,”type”:”contributor”}]”type “story”, “thumbnail”: “https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/wyjlzrrocijlmjhvgddg”, “title”: “Rangers sets roster for 2023 ALCS” }},”Team:140″:{“__typename”:Team”,”id”:140},”Person:453286″:{“__typename”: “Person”,”id”:453286},”Person:592351″ :{“__typename”: “Person”, “id”: 592351}}} window.adobeAnalytics = {“reportingSuiteId”: “mlbglobal08,mlbcom08”, “linkInternalFilters”: “mlb”} window.globalState = {“tracking_title”: “Major League Baseball”, “lang”: “en”} window.appId = ” /*–>*/
4:15 PM UTC
Rangers ace Max Scherzer, who has had a low-grade strain of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder since Sept. 13, has been added to the American League Championship Series roster ahead of Sunday’s game in Game 1 with the Astros.
Scherzer posted a 3.20 ERA across eight starts after joining the Rangers at the trade deadline. Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi are already scheduled to start the first two games of the ALCS, so Scherzer can make his Texas postseason debut in Game 3.
John Gray, who has been sidelined with a right forearm strain since Sept. 28, has been added to the ALCS roster. The right-hander threw a live batting drill after the Rangers’ practice at Minute Maid Park on Saturday.
Gray had an up-and-down season, finishing with a 4.12 ERA, while ranking second on the pitching staff in innings pitched (157 1/3) and strikeouts (142) at the time of the injury.
Manager Bruce Bochy said after the AL Division Series that Gray was unlikely to start the game, but could be used out of the bullpen.
With the addition of Scherzer and Gray, Brock Burke and Matt Bush were left off the roster. Right-hander Jonathan Hernandez continues to suffer a right lateral strain.
Here is a list of the Rangers’ 26-man ALCS roster:
Jugs (13)
Cody Bradford, LHP
Aroldis Chapman, LHP
Dane Dunning, RHP
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP
John Gray, RHP
Andrew Heaney, LHP
Jose Leclerc, RHP
Jordan Montgomery, LHP
Martin Perez, LHP
Josh Spurs, RHP
Max Scherzer, RHP
Will Smith, LHP
Chris Stratton, RHP
Player positions (13)
Evan Carter, OF
Adulis Garcia, OF
Mitch Garver, C
Robbie Grossman, OF
Austin Hedges, C
Jonah Heim, C
Travis Jankowski, OF
Josh Jung, 3B
Nathaniel Lowe 1b
Corey Seager, SS
Markus Simien, 2B
Josh Smith, INF
Leody Taveras, OF
