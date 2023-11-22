Black Friday 2023 Streaming Deals, Netflix, Hulu, Max, and Paramount Plus

If it seems like every streaming service has received a price hike this year, it’s probably because most of them have. Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Discovery Plus, and Disney Plus are just a few recent examples, although there are still ways around price increases. Black Friday offers all kinds of deals, including ways to save on your monthly streaming bill.

In fact, some streaming services are offering deals that offset recent price hikes — well, at least temporarily. For example, Paramount Plus may have raised the price of its cheapest plan to $5.99 per month, but it currently starts at just $1.99. What’s even better is that new and returning subscribers are eligible for the deal, which is extremely rare when it comes to streaming deals.

Paramount Plus is just one of many services offering discounts ahead of Black Friday. From Hulu to Max, we’ve rounded up the best streaming deals available.

Now through 11:59 PM PT on November 28, you can subscribe for a year to Hulu’s ad-supported tier for $11.88, which works out to 99 cents per month. Subscription gives you access to over a thousand movies and shows, including Futurama, The bear, the maid’s tale, And Abbott Elementary.

You can subscribe to 12-month Hulu ad-supported plan For just 99 cents per month until 11:59 PM PT on November 28. This essentially works out to a year of Hulu for $11.88, saving you about $68 on a $79.99 plan — or $85 if you pay the $7.99 monthly fee. Hulu is also offering a bonus deal on the Starz add-on, allowing you to Pay 99 cents per month versus $9.99 for six months, saving you $54. Both new and returning subscribers who canceled their Hulu subscription at least a month ago can take advantage of the deal, along with existing standalone subscribers to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

The ad-supported plan gives access to the same catalog of TV shows and movies as the ad-free plan, including upcoming series like Sand land And Marvel sound echo And hits the list like Futurama And The bear. However, you won’t be able to download content to watch offline with the Basic tier, and multiple people won’t be able to stream at once.

the above

Max is offering new and returning customers a six-month subscription to its ad-supported plan for $2.99 ​​per month instead of $9.99 per month until November 27. The Basic plan provides access to all the same software as the higher-priced tiers, including offers such as The last of us And upcoming movies like Barbie.

Max is currently offering new and returning subscribers a six-month subscription to the Max service Ad-supported plan for $2.99 ​​per month Until November 27th. The plan typically costs $9.99 per month, which means you’ll save $42 over six months.

The ad-supported plan allows you to stream a range of popular shows and movies, including The last of us, Dragon House, Blue beetleAnd Barbie (upon its release). In addition, HBO is coming up Add B/R Sports For a limited time, so you’ll also be able to watch over 300 live games, including NBA, NHL, and MLB games.

Since this is the ad-supported tier and not one of Max's more premium plans, there are some trade-offs to consider. Only two people can stream at once, per person, and you can't download content for offline viewing or stream in 4K UHD.

Paramount Plus

New and returning subscribers can get three months of the ad-supported Paramount Plus Essential plan for $1.98 per month instead of $5.99 or three months of the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan for $3.96 instead of $11.99 per month. To get either deal, you must use the promo code Black Friday Before December 4th.

Both new and returning subscribers can get three months of the ad-supported Paramount Plus Essential plan $1.98 per month instead of $5.99, which equates to a savings of $12. Alternatively, you can save $24 when you sign up for three months Paramount Plus with Showtime plan to $3.96 per month instead of $11.99. However, to get either deal, you must use the promo code Black Friday Before December 4th.

Both plans give access to thousands of movies and shows, including Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Monsters, And Yellowstone Sub-products such as 1883 And 1923. You can also watch live news on CBS, NFL on CBS (which includes Super Bowl LVII), and UEFA Champions League matches. The Showtime plan also provides access to content such as Billions And Che, Along with live television with CBS and college football. It’s also mostly ad-free and allows you to download content to watch offline.

Sling TV

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service featuring live and on-demand TV channels like CNN, Fox, NBC, Comedy Central, Cartoon Network, and more.

If you're more interested in live TV streaming services, Sling currently takes 50 percent off your first month For any plan if you are a new subscriber. As a result, you can subscribe to Sling Orange for $20 a month, Sling Blue for $22.50 a month, or both packages for $30 a month instead of $60. No matter which package you choose, Sling will also offer a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite.