Tom Cruise saved his agent from being fired over pro-Palestine posts: report | Hollywood

Tom Cruise showed his support for his agent Maha Dakhil after she was forced to step down from her leadership roles at talent agency CAA because she reposted Instagram Stories in support of Palestine. According to A a report By Variety, Dha was relieved of her duties as co-head of the motion picture division, though she was allowed to remain an agent after her client, Tom Cruise, informed the CAA that he supported her. Read also: Gal Gadot is under fire for organizing footage of Hamas in the United States

Tom Cruise met up with Maha Dakhil to show support amid controversy over her social media posts. (Archive photo/AFP)

According to the report, Tom Cruise met with Maha Dakhil at her office at CAA on November 15. A source told the portal that Tom “took the rare step of going personally to show support for his beleaguered client.”

What Maha posted

Maha Dakhil, a top agent at talent agency CAA, sparked a firestorm with her Instagram posts last month, including one in which she said: “What is sadder than witnessing genocide? We are witnessing the denial that genocide happened.” She has faced backlash She resigned from the agency’s board of directors after she also reposted a photo on Instagram that said, in part, “You are currently learning who supports genocide.” She added in the caption: “That’s the line for me.”

After a backlash from within and from competing agencies as well, Maha Dakhil deleted the two photos and issued a public apology. “I made the mistake of reposting on my Instagram Story, which used hurtful language. Like many of us, I have been going through heartbreak. I am proud to be on the side of humanity and peace,” Maha said in a statement. statement to Variety in October.

Susan Sarandon left the talent agency

Maha is not the only one dividing Hollywood amid the war between Israel and Hamas. Hollywood talent agency UTA has dropped Susan Sarandon as a client after she spoke at a recent pro-Palestine rally, an agency spokesperson confirmed to Deadline. a report.

The Oscar-winning actor attended several rallies in support of Palestine and drew criticism for saying: “There are a lot of people who are afraid to be Jewish at this time, getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.” “.

In remarks captured on video, Susan Sarandon encouraged others to continue speaking out in support of the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas. “People are questioning, people are standing up, people are educating themselves, people are moving away from the brainwashing that started when they were children,” she said at the rally.

