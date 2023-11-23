‘Wish’ Eyes $40M-$45M 5-Day, ‘Napoleon’ $28M-$32M Over Thanksgiving – Deadline

Everett Group

to update: The Thanksgiving period will see the most movie viewing this fall after the actors’ strike slowed it down.

Currently, the ranking of the top five grossing films looks better than the top five of 2021, our first post-pandemic holiday that for all titles grossed $142 million, per Box Office Mojo. The last Thanksgiving Wednesday-Sunday gross grossed $134 million for all films. The five-day forecast is always tough, so take everything now with a grain of salt.

Disney princesses animated movie he wishes from Frozen Franchise Director Chris Buck and Vaughn Vierasunthorn are leading with $8.7 million Wednesday (including $2.3 million in previews) at 3,900 locations which will translate to $24 million – $27 million 3 days and $40 million – $45 million 5 days. The Rotten Tomatoes audience rating is 84%, beating its critics score of 46%. he wishes Cost between $175 million – $200 million before P&A.

Second place to all contenders in its second weekend will likely go to Lionsgate The Hunger Games: Song of Songbirds and Snakes In 3776 theaters it is seen 7 million dollars Today, +8% from Tuesday, for 3 days $25 million – $31 million (-30% to -44%), And 5 days from $36 million – $45 million. Although the ranges are higher than he wishes, Disney’s image must reach number one. At the highest level, this will lead to the film directed by Francis Lawrence reaching… $101.4 million On Sunday. Day 5 on Harry Potter Derivatives Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them And Fantastic Beasts Murders of Grindelwald It was $65.5 million and $42.3 million. the last The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2which are not companies here, made $76 million over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2015.

Original Apple production Napoleondistributed by Sony, in 3,500 theaters, is looking at $7.4 million today, including $3 million last night, for a 3-day all-time low. 20 million dollars And 5 days $28-32 million. This has to beat Ridley Scott opening a restaurant House of Gucci ($14.4 million for 3 days and $22 million for 5 days), which is also rated R. The running time of this picture was 2 hours and 38 minutes which is the same time as Napoleon‘s. RT’s audience rating was 68%, not far from the critics’ 64%. Napoleon At a reported cost of $200 million.

The fourth belongs to Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls band together In 3,870 theaters which contains a Wednesday of 5 million dollars3 days 18 million dollars (-40%) and 5 days $26.3 million And total operation $65.4 million.

Fifth is a horror film produced by TriStar/Spyglass Media Thanksgiving With Wednesday $1.7 million The second weekend is in the mid-numbers and 9 million dollars 5 days.

former: Image by Ridley Scott from Apple Original Productions Napoleon Via Sony Beat 3 million dollars in Tuesday night previews, while Disney he wishes I took $2.3 million. Both were shot at 3 p.m. It was a good day for movie viewing overall, with 47% of K-12 schools and 20% of colleges in attendance, according to ComScore; This number rises to 84%/66% today, respectively, and 100% overall on Thursday through Black Friday.

This is an impressive number for napoleon, Given the epic war movie it is: it’s true under what 1917 This was done in previews (7 p.m.) for its wide-ranging expansion back in January 2020, which grossed $3.25 million, and before the Apple/Paramount expansion moonflower killers, Which was $2.6 million.

1917 It grossed $13.9 million in its extended Friday at 3,434 locations before a $37 million 3-day post. clearly, Napoleon It will have a different overall pattern. Moonflower KillersIt had a first Friday take of $9.4 million before posting a Friday-to-Sunday take of $23.2 million. also, Napoleon Preceding Ridley Scott’s pre-Thanksgiving release by 5 Days in terms of its previews, gucci house, Which grossed $1.3 million. Many recent companies have been walking around regarding this Napoleon.

Napoleon It is booked in 3,017 theaters including PLFs and 70MM. Rotten Tomatoes Reviews: 66% fresh.

he wishesThe $500,000 preview figure includes limited sneaks on Saturday. Disney Thanksgiving Animation Companies Here Coco ($2.3 million on Tuesday, $73 million for 5 days in 2017) and Encanto ($1.5 million, $41 million in 2021). he wishes Opens wide today in 3,900 domestic locations including Premium Large Format, 3D, D-Box and 4D screens. The result is 50% corrupt.

track for he wishes spotted a $45 million – $50 million Winning for 5 days Napoleon22 million dollars. he wishes It is PG, instead Napoleon Rated R. No PostTrak came out last night. Tonight’s CinemaScore polls for both films’ opening days.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate The Hunger Games: Song of Songbirds and Snakes He performed all the films with $6.5 million (+24% compared to Monday’s $5.2 million) in 3,776 theaters, bringing its five-day total to $56.4 million. Songbirds and snakes We will share Imax screens with Napoleon During the five-day vacation period. A note about the film’s Monday: It’s the best the fall 2023 box office has seen for that following day Equator 3Labor Day takes $8.2 million. Ditto Songbirds and snakes‘ Tuesday, which recorded the best for the current fall season, leading Five nights at freddy’s $5.2 million on Halloween. Songbirds and snakes 5-day forecast is in the $30 million+ range.

In second place on Tuesday was Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls band together with $4.73 million In 3,870 theaters, up 45% from Monday $3.2 million With a total run of 38 million dollars (Read the review here).

The Eli Roth horror film is produced by TriStar and Spyglass Media Thanksgiving The third was with $1.85 million (+54% through Monday) from 3,204 locations, bringing total GDP to $13 million since Friday (see here).

Disney/Marvel Studios Wonders Total $1.5 million Yesterday at 4,030, +34%, for A 67 million dollars Total run midway through week 2 (see here).

Five nights at freddy’s‘swhich premiered on Peacock and in 2,829 theaters 530 thousand dollars Yesterday, +4%, l $133.7 million Total run midway through Week 4 (see here).