April 30, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The titanium Apple cards that were first released are about to expire

The titanium Apple cards that were first released are about to expire

Len Houle April 30, 2024 2 min read

Apple Card was launched in 2019 in the US, and although using it with Apple Pay is the best solution, the company does provide a physical card made of titanium so holders can make purchases in stores that do not accept contactless payments. Interestingly, the first Apple Cards issued are about to expire, and Apple is now shipping new cards to cardholders.

Some of Apple's titanium cards are about to expire

The first customers with an Apple Card are now being notified by Apple via email that their Titanium Card is about to expire (via MacRumors). Because there's no information engraved on the titanium Apple Card other than the holder's name, users had no idea when their card would expire — but we now know it's valid for about five years.

In the email, Apple says a new Titanium Card will be automatically sent to the cardholder's billing address. The company also notes that customers can continue to use Apple Card at any locations that accept Apple Pay.

We send a replacement Titanium Card to your billing address so you can continue to use it at physical locations. Remember, even without a physical card, you can always use your Apple Card anywhere that accepts Apple Pay. Your new Titanium Card will ship within two weeks from the date of this message.

You can continue to use your Titanium card until it expires or you activate the new card. You can still use Apple Card with Apple Pay and your virtual card number to shop at merchants that don't yet accept Apple Pay by typing your number from Wallet or using Safari AutoFill.

Apple wallet case for apple card

The company also says that the new card will ship with a prepaid shipping label so cardholders can send their old Apple Card to Apple for recycling.

See also  Some iPhone 15 Pro units arrive with defects

It should be noted that Apple Card is only available in the United States.

Read also

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to earn income. more.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Todd Howard apparently teases two unannounced projects

April 29, 2024 Len Houle
3 min read

At $7,400, is this 1991 Chevy Corvette an “extremely rare” deal?

April 29, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

The design of Apple's iPhone 16 Pro has been revealed in a new leak

April 29, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

King Charles returns to public engagements

April 30, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

NASA demonstrates how SpaceX refuels spacecraft in low Earth orbit

April 30, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NBA Playoffs: Jamal Murray hits another game-winner to lift the Nuggets ahead of the Lakers in Game 5, the series finale

April 30, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

The titanium Apple cards that were first released are about to expire

April 30, 2024 Len Houle