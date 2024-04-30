The titanium Apple cards that were first released are about to expire

Apple Card was launched in 2019 in the US, and although using it with Apple Pay is the best solution, the company does provide a physical card made of titanium so holders can make purchases in stores that do not accept contactless payments. Interestingly, the first Apple Cards issued are about to expire, and Apple is now shipping new cards to cardholders.

Some of Apple's titanium cards are about to expire

The first customers with an Apple Card are now being notified by Apple via email that their Titanium Card is about to expire (via MacRumors). Because there's no information engraved on the titanium Apple Card other than the holder's name, users had no idea when their card would expire — but we now know it's valid for about five years.

In the email, Apple says a new Titanium Card will be automatically sent to the cardholder's billing address. The company also notes that customers can continue to use Apple Card at any locations that accept Apple Pay.

We send a replacement Titanium Card to your billing address so you can continue to use it at physical locations. Remember, even without a physical card, you can always use your Apple Card anywhere that accepts Apple Pay. Your new Titanium Card will ship within two weeks from the date of this message. You can continue to use your Titanium card until it expires or you activate the new card. You can still use Apple Card with Apple Pay and your virtual card number to shop at merchants that don't yet accept Apple Pay by typing your number from Wallet or using Safari AutoFill.

The company also says that the new card will ship with a prepaid shipping label so cardholders can send their old Apple Card to Apple for recycling.

It should be noted that Apple Card is only available in the United States.

