Google’s Pixel Fold may finally make us appreciate Samsung

Ask us what makes it The best Samsung phones Worth buying, easy to show you. Look at the design innovation on the fold Galaxy Z Flip 4 . Check out the endless features of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It's easy to appreciate Samsung phones, but Samsung also takes its share of criticism, especially when it comes to the way the software looks and functions.

Suddenly, the recent leaks from Google have us wondering if Samsung will finally earn the recognition where it is usually mocked. We’ve seen Google leaks pixel fold hardware, and got us wondering what Google could accomplish with its first foldable device. The first generation Pixel Fold could do the impossible: It could finally prove that Samsung knows what it’s doing with the software.

Rumored Google Pixel Fold design (Image credit: FrontPageTech)

In the early days, Samsung’s interface designs looked very silly and colorful while the phones became serious and the interface reflected the texture of real life. These days, Samsung’s software is simply adding layer after layer of features on top of Google’s already powerful Android operating system. The Samsung One UI It’s so removed from Android that it has its own version numbers and user beta software.

Throughout Samsung’s Android history, the company has weathered complaints that software “optimizations” slow down phones, slow down the upgrade cycle for new system upgrades, and generally cause more confusion than optimization.

Why does the phone still have two web browsers?

Take a web browser, for example. Samsung makes a good web browser – the aptly named Samsung Internet. It’s actually a good browser, closely tied to your phone’s security features. It’s also one of the two browsers on your new Galaxy phone because Google insists you load Chrome as well.

This confusion continued throughout the phone. Samsung phones have at least two messaging apps. They often have duplicate apps for a photo gallery, for taking notes, or even for basics like a calendar. One will be from Samsung, and the other is listed at Google’s insistence.

Even though Samsung is Google’s biggest Android partner, the phone seems to run afoul of the operating system

Apps aren’t the only problem. While iPhone users rarely get confused about which service they’re using, a Samsung owner might use an app that’s backed up to Samsung’s own cloud, Google’s servers, or even Microsoft OneDrive, depending on recent partnerships.

Even though Samsung is Google’s biggest Android partner, the phone seems to run afoul of the operating system. If Samsung had its way, the phone would certainly be more streamlined.

Sometimes Samsung stuff is superior

Why would Samsung bother fighting Google and creating its own thing? Believe it or not, sometimes Samsung’s thing is better. We often resort to Samsung Internet on our Galaxy phones over Google Chrome because it works better on the company’s own devices and syncs our website passwords just like Chrome.

Samsung even brought multitasking to Android before Google. When Samsung blew up the screens of its phones with the giant Galaxy Note series, it created a multi-window feature to allow users to open multiple app windows simultaneously on their device. galaxy note 2 . Google didn’t add multi window to Android until Android 7, five years later.

Apple said that the Galaxy S4 looks very similar to the iPhone (Image credit: Future)

Samsung isn’t great at creating a new design from scratch. was tall Accused of copying Apple’s iPhone Hardware design and much of the look and feel of iOS. What Samsung does well is fix issues, incrementally, until the feature is refined into something great.

Using multi-window apps on Samsung phone is better than other mobile devices. Once you become familiar with the appropriate buttons and dragging methods, you can arrange windows, drag items between windows, and create shortcuts that open multiple applications simultaneously in your preferred on-screen configuration.

This is because Samsung has been building multi-window features into its phones for ten years, and has been constantly improving them. When Google launches its first foldable phone, it won’t be starting from scratch, like Samsung did, but it also won’t have Samsung’s years of experience and patches to build on.

Google is just starting to take tablets seriously

Google started preparing for a world with a foldable screen last year with Android 12 l a version of Android 12 that is designed to handle both large screens and foldable devices that swap between smaller and larger screens.

The improvements Google has added with Android 12L are table stakes compared to the game Samsung is playing with its advanced devices. Google has added simplified versions of features, such as multi-window support, that Samsung has been perfecting for years. Even with the demise of the Galaxy Note, Samsung’s foldable devices had four generations of improvements to build upon.

The Google Pixel tablet will be released next year (Image credit: Google)

We suspect the first Google Pixel Fold will be a very basic device compared to the high-end foldables offered by Samsung. We were expecting multi-window features and fast display switching, but we doubt we’ll see powerful features like the interesting trackpad controls Samsung gives you with the phone folded in half, or even the general stability of a Samsung device when it comes to switching between screens.

Why is the foldable Pixel the best Pixel?

The foldable phone is a huge risk for Google because the device needs to justify its existence. Google needs to create a reason for buyers to pay exorbitant prices for a phone that only folds in half. It needs to be private, but it also needs to work perfectly.

Samsung has been trying for years to make its phones stand out, and whether or not they’ve succeeded in doing so remains to be seen. We enjoy using foldable phones, especially the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but we may be in the minority. Foldable phones have not sold well.

Regardless of their popularity, Samsung’s foldable devices work perfectly. The phones transition seamlessly from the external screen to the internal screen, whether we’re opening a larger map on Galaxy Z Fold 4 Or take selfies with the front panel of Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Camera controls are on the bottom of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

The Google Pixel 7 The phones come loaded with Google’s own chipset, ready to run Google’s software better. Google says only the Tensor G2 is powerful enough to handle features like Photo Unblur. We also hope to see the same dedication to improving the foldable phone experience, giving us a reason why a foldable phone is better than a flat one.

Samsung has worked for years to fix every single fold phone software issue. If Google wants to sell us on a better foldable Pixel Fold, it can’t take steps back with a more simple and basic Samsung-made device. He needs to identify new issues we didn’t know existed and then give us a foldable solution to fix them.