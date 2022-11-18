November 18, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Google’s Pixel Fold may finally make us appreciate Samsung

Len Houle November 18, 2022 6 min read

people are looking for Black friday phone deals Ask us what makes it The best Samsung phones Worth buying, easy to show you. Look at the design innovation on the fold Galaxy Z Flip 4. Check out the endless features of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s easy to appreciate Samsung phones, but Samsung also takes its share of criticism, especially when it comes to the way the software looks and functions.

Suddenly, the recent leaks from Google have us wondering if Samsung will finally earn the recognition where it is usually mocked. We’ve seen Google leaks pixel fold hardware, and got us wondering what Google could accomplish with its first foldable device. The first generation Pixel Fold could do the impossible: It could finally prove that Samsung knows what it’s doing with the software.

An unofficial render of the Google Pixel Fold

Rumored Google Pixel Fold design (Image credit: FrontPageTech)

In the early days, Samsung’s interface designs looked very silly and colorful while the phones became serious and the interface reflected the texture of real life. These days, Samsung’s software is simply adding layer after layer of features on top of Google’s already powerful Android operating system. The Samsung One UI It’s so removed from Android that it has its own version numbers and user beta software.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

OG Splinter Cell launches for free as Ubisoft engages in reshaping concept art

November 18, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Open-world action MMORPG ArcheAge II announced for console and PC

November 17, 2022 Len Houle
7 min read

Apple Live Deals Blog: The best early Black Friday deals on iPad, MacBook, AirPods, and more

November 17, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Angela Alvarez, 95, won Best New Latin Female Artist in the historic tie

November 18, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The James Webb Telescope finds two of the oldest and most distant galaxies ever James Webb Space Telescope

November 18, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

The Bills-Browns game Sunday moved to Detroit, and fans received refunds for tickets purchased through the Bills or Ticketmaster.

November 18, 2022 Joy Love
6 min read

Google’s Pixel Fold may finally make us appreciate Samsung

November 18, 2022 Len Houle