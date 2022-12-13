World of Warcraft’s Trading Post is bringing back cosmetics you might have missed

World of Warcraft he is Create a “trading center” Filled with in-game cosmetics, and from the description it appears to be a nice alternative to the usual battle pass model seen in many other games (and guys) today.

This is partly because there is no invitation to spend real money to speed up traffic, and no way to spend any of it in the first place. Players can also choose from the items offered, instead of receiving a fixed reward at an arbitrary XP order. The Trading Post will bring back items from old promotions as well as offer cosmetics that are normally available from the in-game shop for real money. Transmitters for your equipment will be available, as well as pets and pregnant women, all on a monthly rotation.

This means that a new currency joins the game (sigh) but it’s only usable in the Trading Post, and again, it can’t be bought. Moreover, every player with active playtime in their account will get 500 of this trader’s bid at the beginning of the month. They can earn more giving from a monthly set of themed activities, such as “Resurrect Players” or “Imbibe Zanzil’s Slow Poison”. They will also earn it for regular gameplay, such as completing quests or running dungeons.

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Trading positions will be set up (“soon,” Blizzard says) in Stormwind and Orgrimmar – “outside the Mage’s territory in Stormwind” and “next to the Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar.” (Entries are not available in World of Warcraft classic Or the two classic expansions.) The Collector’s Cache chest containing the free and earned giveaways to players is located next to each post. open it and get your money back; Based on the screenshots, 500 Trader’s Tender is good for a few small items.

We will iterate on this new feature as we test it out [public test realm]Blizzard Books. Final Merchant Bid Amounts are subject to change.

Items offered in the trading post will expire and rotate, although players may choose one item to keep while they earn the bid to claim it, if they wish. This is just the beginning of what we hope will be a rewarding new system for players to further personalize their characters and experiences within the game. World of Warcraftsays Blizzard.