December 14, 2022

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord is coming west in Spring 2023 for PS5, PS4, Switch and PC

Len Houle December 14, 2022 2 min read

Idea Factory International You will release RPG strategy Fairy Fencer F: chord refrain for Playstation 5And the Playstation 4And the convertsAnd the computer Publisher announced via Steam in Spring 2023 in the West.

The game will actually be available in limited editions of $49.99 and $99.99. The Wish List is now available via the IFI online store (BasicAnd the Limited). IFI European online store Pages will be opened later.

Fairy Fencer F: chord refrain It first launched on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch on September 15th in Japan.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Idea Factory International:

Around

Fairy Fencer F: chord refrain He is tactical RPG directly related to a story Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force.

Fang and the others meet a mysterious woman named Glass, who has the power to brainwash others with her song. Another woman named Fleur, who also has the power of song, joins their party. The two are known as Muses, and are able to enhance or alter the abilities of others with the power of singing.

What could be Glass’ motives?

Key Features

  • fff Tactics?! – Strategize to take advantage of the all-new tactical RPG battle system! Use the terrain and objects like rocks, boxes, and grass to your advantage. Strategically positioning yourself on the battlefield can increase your evasiveness, or decrease your movement speed, among other effects. Plus, the Avalanche Attack and Fairize battle mechanics return!
  • fairies, swordsmen, immediatelyes … and think? – With the introduction of Muses, all-new battle mechanics are at your command. Use the power of their song to improve allies or combine field-of-effect boosts for more dramatic effect! But beware, enemies in the area can also take advantage.
  • Hidden fairies and locations and treasure! – Break a new path with this new show on Shaping the World. With Location Formation, use the collected Furies by stabbing them in different locations of the world map. Doing so can unlock hidden items, locations, or even fairies. Activate a chain to stab more locations without using up your limited positioning power!
  • An all-new story with multiple paths! – Follow Fang and his friends through multiple routes in this all-new story, as they continue their search for the Furies in order to revive the gods. Will you find harmony or disharmony when destiny lies in your hands?
