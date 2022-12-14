Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord is coming west in Spring 2023 for PS5, PS4, Switch and PC

Idea Factory International You will release RPG strategy Fairy Fencer F: chord refrain for Playstation 5And the Playstation 4And the convertsAnd the computer Publisher announced via Steam in Spring 2023 in the West.

The game will actually be available in limited editions of $49.99 and $99.99. The Wish List is now available via the IFI online store (BasicAnd the Limited). IFI European online store Pages will be opened later.

Fairy Fencer F: chord refrain It first launched on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch on September 15th in Japan.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Idea Factory International: