Vanillaware’s fictional game was teased in 2019 at the end of development, says George Kamitani

Back in March 2019, publisher atlus and developer Vanillaware released 13 Guardians: Aegis Rim an introductionwhich is a paid experience 13 Guardians: Aegis Rim The full game experience. Although the Extras section of the in-game menu includes one notable bonus—a teaser trailer For the next all-new Vanillaware title.

Now, talking to nintendorous About the upcoming western release of GrimGrimoire onceVanillaware co-founder George Kamitani says the long-running title is at the end of development and is set to be one of Vanillaware’s biggest games to date.

In March 2019, for reasons I won’t get into, we only released an introduction 13 Guardians: Aegis Rim’ But it had a video of our next title in it,” Kamitani said. “And now, it’s finally finished. Although I’m not the director of this title, it’s one of Vanillaware’s biggest productions, so please look forward to it.”

Kamitani continued, “Finally, the title I’ve been working on now won’t be finished for several years, but once this big title I’m telling you about is finished, I have to get some development staff, so the development of my project will finally go into full swing.”

The platforms and release window for the new title has yet to be announced. The only confirmed detail is that it will be published by ATLUS.