Corning, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S23 has Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Usually Samsung is it First in the smartphone industry to incorporate Corning’s new Gorilla Glass protection. a few months ago, Corning has unveiled Gorilla Glass Victus 2 He promised that it would be more shatterproof while featuring the same scratch resistance. right Now , The company has confirmed that Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will be used for the first time In the next generation of Galaxy smartphone.

This means that the file Galaxy S23 The series features Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front (above the screen) and back. This new protection plate is made using a glass formula and provides improved drop performance on rough surfaces such as concrete. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will resist shattering when dropped from waist height onto a concrete surface. It is also claimed to provide smash resistance from a head-up on tarmac.

Corning said Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is also focused on the environment and has achieved validation of environmental claims for containing an average of 22% pre-consumer recycled content. UL (Underwriters Laboratories), an independent research and analysis company, has verified this claim.

Stephanie Choi, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Mobile eXperience Businessat Samsung Electronics,”The next generation of flagship Galaxy smartphones are the first to use Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, providing better durability and improved sustainability at the same time.“