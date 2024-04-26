NFL Rounds 2 and 3 Mock Draft, by Dane Brugler: Spencer Rattler to Rams; Early WR run

The NFL received 32 new players during the first round on Thursday night, but there is still plenty of talent available in the 2024 draft.

Expectations of how the second and third rounds will go:

Round 2

33. Buffalo Bills (from CAR): Adonai Mitchell, West Texas

34. New England Patriots: Ladd McConkey, Georgia

35. Arizona Cardinals: Cooper Dejean, CB, Iowa

Between DeJean's versatility and the Cardinals' needs in the secondary, this pairing of the team's players made a lot of sense in the first round — and it made even more sense in the second.

36. Washington leaders: Patrick Ball, OT, Houston

37. Los Angeles Chargers: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

38. Tennessee Titans: Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois

39. Carolina Panthers (from New York): Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

40. Washington leaders (from CHI): Marshawn Neyland, Edge, Western Michigan

41. Green Bay Packers (from New York): Edgren Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

One of the most beautiful plays I watched on Saturday: Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper pressures the screen and hits not one, not two, but three blockers to get a stop on third down. His awareness, athleticism and 34-inch arms are on display. What does a riser look like in the NFL 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/7ckPo0e1ZS – Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 30, 2023

42. Houston Texans (from MIN): Mike Sinristil, CB, Michigan

43. Atlanta Falcons: Chris Braswell, Edge, Alabama

After selecting a quarterback in the top 10, the Falcons will still be looking for pass-rushing help on Day 2. Braswell led Alabama in pressure last season, just ahead of Dallas Turner.

44. Las Vegas Raiders: Ennis Rackstraw Jr., CB, Missouri

45. New Orleans Saints (from DEN): Keion Coleman, WR, Florida State

46. ​​Indianapolis Colts: Max Milton, CB, Rutgers

47. New York Giants (from SEA): TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State

48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Andrew Phillips, CB, Kentucky

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

With Byron Murphy II off the board, the Bengals' first-round pick was decided in their favor. Jenkins could serve as a consolation prize, as Cincinnati builds its interior defensive line depth.

50. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

51. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jackson Powers Johnson, G/C, Oregon

52. Los Angeles Rams: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Kingsley Suamataya, OT, BYU

54. Cleveland Browns: Mason Smith, DT, LSU

Teams are looking for players who are at least 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds on the defensive line, but those types are not available in this draft class. Smith is still a work in progress, but he has the traits and trajectory that Cleveland covets.

55. Miami Dolphins: Zach Frazier, G/C, West Virginia

56. Dallas Cowboys: Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Adisa Isaac, Edge, Penn State

58. Green Bay Packers: Jaden Hicks, Washington State

59. Houston Texans: Mike Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State

60. Buffalo Bills: Javon Pollard, S, Georgia

61. Detroit Lions: Braden Fisk, DT, Florida State

The Lions added a tenacious contender in the first round (Tyrion Arnold) and could grab a player with a more aggressive attitude to their defensive line in the second round.

62. Baltimore Ravens: Christian Haynes, G, Penn State

63. San Francisco 49ers: Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

64. Kansas City Chiefs: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

Round 3

(*designates compensatory selection)

65. Carolina Panthers: DJ James, CB, Auburn

66. Arizona Cardinals: Cooper Bibby, GM, Kansas State

67. Washington leaders: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn

68. New England Patriots: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

69. Los Angeles Chargers: Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Given the Chargers' need to bounce back and Jim Harbaugh's rapprochement with Corum, this matchup seems almost too obvious.

70. New York Giants: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

71. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN): Brandon Durles, DT, Oregon

72. New York Jets: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

73. Dallas Cowboys (from MIN via DET): Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

With the additional third-rounder the Cowboys selected by trading back in the first round, they should be able to find linebacker depth. Here they get the athletic Wallace.

74. Atlanta Falcons: Roc Urhoruru, DT, Clemson

75. Chicago Bears: Austin Booker, Edge, Kansas

76. Denver Broncos: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

NFL scouts were waiting for a breakout game from #Pennsylvania state TE Theo Johnson – It happened on Saturday with 2 TDs vs. UMass. 6060V, 258V and will probably run in 4.5 seconds. His stats won't jump, but don't ignore his traits in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/bPCR3LioK5 – Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 16, 2023

77. Las Vegas Raiders: Brandon Coleman, OT/G, TCU

78. Washington leaders (from SEA): Jataveon Sanders, TE, Texas

79. Atlanta Falcons (from Jacks): Chris Abrams-Drain, CB, Missouri

80. Cincinnati Bengals: Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

81. Seattle Seahawks (from NO via DEN): Tyler Nobin, S, Minnesota

82. Indianapolis Colts: Jalen Polk, WR, Washington

After selecting the pass rusher (Laiatu Latu) in the first round and the cornerback (Melton) in the second round here, the Colts can turn their attention to the offensive side of the ball. Polk would give Anthony Richardson a dependable outside pass rusher.

83. Los Angeles Rams: Cole Bishop, S, UT

84. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama

85. Cleveland Browns: Marshawn Lloyd, RB, USC

86. Houston Texans (from PHI): Kieran Amegadji, OT, Yale

87. Dallas Cowboys: Dominick Bonney, G/C, Kansas

88. Green Bay Packers: Jalex Hunt, Edge, Houston Christian

Houston Christian's Jalyx Hunt is one of the top non-FBS prospects this year. A former DB at Cornell, he is the epitome of a “late bloomer” and has added over 50 pounds since HS without sacrificing speed. Hunt knocks out QB next Tuesday here. pic.twitter.com/E6CDwqRiDD – Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 9, 2023

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina State

90. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU): Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

91. Green Bay Packers (from BUF): DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke

92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from DET): Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College

93. Baltimore Ravens: Christian Jones, OT, Texas

The Ravens saw most of their offensive line options disappear in the first round, so they could load up in the trenches on day two. Jones will add tackle depth to the highly mobile guard (Haynes) taken in the second round.

94. San Francisco 49ers: Jonah Ellis, Edge, Utah

95. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City): Malik Washington, WR, Virginia

96. Jacksonville Jaguars*: Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU

97. Cincinnati Bengals*: Praline Trace, Edge, Washington

98. Pittsburgh Steelers (from PHI*): Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville

99. Los Angeles Rams*: Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

100. Washington Leaders (from SF*): Isaiah Adams, G, Illinois

(Photos by Ladd McConkey, Spencer Rattler, Mike Sinristel: Brandon Slaughter/Sports Image/Getty Images; Jacob Kupferman, Ryan Kang/Getty Images)