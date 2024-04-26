NFL Rounds 2 and 3 Mock Draft, by Dane Brugler: Spencer Rattler to Rams; Early WR run

The NFL received 32 new players during the first round on Thursday night, but there is still plenty of talent available in the 2024 draft.
Expectations of how the second and third rounds will go:
Round 2
33. Buffalo Bills (from CAR): Adonai Mitchell, West Texas
34. New England Patriots: Ladd McConkey, Georgia
35. Arizona Cardinals: Cooper Dejean, CB, Iowa
Between DeJean's versatility and the Cardinals' needs in the secondary, this pairing of the team's players made a lot of sense in the first round — and it made even more sense in the second.
36. Washington leaders: Patrick Ball, OT, Houston
37. Los Angeles Chargers: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
38. Tennessee Titans: Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois
39. Carolina Panthers (from New York): Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
40. Washington leaders (from CHI): Marshawn Neyland, Edge, Western Michigan
41. Green Bay Packers (from New York): Edgren Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
One of the most beautiful plays I watched on Saturday:
Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper pressures the screen and hits not one, not two, but three blockers to get a stop on third down. His awareness, athleticism and 34-inch arms are on display.
What does a riser look like in the NFL 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/7ckPo0e1ZS
– Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 30, 2023
42. Houston Texans (from MIN): Mike Sinristil, CB, Michigan
43. Atlanta Falcons: Chris Braswell, Edge, Alabama
After selecting a quarterback in the top 10, the Falcons will still be looking for pass-rushing help on Day 2. Braswell led Alabama in pressure last season, just ahead of Dallas Turner.
44. Las Vegas Raiders: Ennis Rackstraw Jr., CB, Missouri
45. New Orleans Saints (from DEN): Keion Coleman, WR, Florida State
46. Indianapolis Colts: Max Milton, CB, Rutgers
47. New York Giants (from SEA): TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Andrew Phillips, CB, Kentucky
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
With Byron Murphy II off the board, the Bengals' first-round pick was decided in their favor. Jenkins could serve as a consolation prize, as Cincinnati builds its interior defensive line depth.
50. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
51. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jackson Powers Johnson, G/C, Oregon
52. Los Angeles Rams: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
53. Philadelphia Eagles: Kingsley Suamataya, OT, BYU
54. Cleveland Browns: Mason Smith, DT, LSU
Teams are looking for players who are at least 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds on the defensive line, but those types are not available in this draft class. Smith is still a work in progress, but he has the traits and trajectory that Cleveland covets.
55. Miami Dolphins: Zach Frazier, G/C, West Virginia
56. Dallas Cowboys: Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Adisa Isaac, Edge, Penn State
58. Green Bay Packers: Jaden Hicks, Washington State
59. Houston Texans: Mike Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State
60. Buffalo Bills: Javon Pollard, S, Georgia
61. Detroit Lions: Braden Fisk, DT, Florida State
The Lions added a tenacious contender in the first round (Tyrion Arnold) and could grab a player with a more aggressive attitude to their defensive line in the second round.
62. Baltimore Ravens: Christian Haynes, G, Penn State
63. San Francisco 49ers: Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
64. Kansas City Chiefs: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
Round 3
(*designates compensatory selection)
65. Carolina Panthers: DJ James, CB, Auburn
66. Arizona Cardinals: Cooper Bibby, GM, Kansas State
67. Washington leaders: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn
68. New England Patriots: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
69. Los Angeles Chargers: Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
Given the Chargers' need to bounce back and Jim Harbaugh's rapprochement with Corum, this matchup seems almost too obvious.
70. New York Giants: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
71. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN): Brandon Durles, DT, Oregon
72. New York Jets: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
73. Dallas Cowboys (from MIN via DET): Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
With the additional third-rounder the Cowboys selected by trading back in the first round, they should be able to find linebacker depth. Here they get the athletic Wallace.
74. Atlanta Falcons: Roc Urhoruru, DT, Clemson
75. Chicago Bears: Austin Booker, Edge, Kansas
76. Denver Broncos: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
NFL scouts were waiting for a breakout game from #Pennsylvania state TE Theo Johnson – It happened on Saturday with 2 TDs vs. UMass.
6060V, 258V and will probably run in 4.5 seconds. His stats won't jump, but don't ignore his traits in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/bPCR3LioK5
– Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 16, 2023
77. Las Vegas Raiders: Brandon Coleman, OT/G, TCU
78. Washington leaders (from SEA): Jataveon Sanders, TE, Texas
79. Atlanta Falcons (from Jacks): Chris Abrams-Drain, CB, Missouri
80. Cincinnati Bengals: Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
81. Seattle Seahawks (from NO via DEN): Tyler Nobin, S, Minnesota
82. Indianapolis Colts: Jalen Polk, WR, Washington
After selecting the pass rusher (Laiatu Latu) in the first round and the cornerback (Melton) in the second round here, the Colts can turn their attention to the offensive side of the ball. Polk would give Anthony Richardson a dependable outside pass rusher.
83. Los Angeles Rams: Cole Bishop, S, UT
84. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
85. Cleveland Browns: Marshawn Lloyd, RB, USC
86. Houston Texans (from PHI): Kieran Amegadji, OT, Yale
87. Dallas Cowboys: Dominick Bonney, G/C, Kansas
88. Green Bay Packers: Jalex Hunt, Edge, Houston Christian
Houston Christian's Jalyx Hunt is one of the top non-FBS prospects this year. A former DB at Cornell, he is the epitome of a “late bloomer” and has added over 50 pounds since HS without sacrificing speed.
Hunt knocks out QB next Tuesday here. pic.twitter.com/E6CDwqRiDD
– Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 9, 2023
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina State
90. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU): Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
91. Green Bay Packers (from BUF): DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke
92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from DET): Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College
93. Baltimore Ravens: Christian Jones, OT, Texas
The Ravens saw most of their offensive line options disappear in the first round, so they could load up in the trenches on day two. Jones will add tackle depth to the highly mobile guard (Haynes) taken in the second round.
94. San Francisco 49ers: Jonah Ellis, Edge, Utah
95. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City): Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
96. Jacksonville Jaguars*: Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU
97. Cincinnati Bengals*: Praline Trace, Edge, Washington
98. Pittsburgh Steelers (from PHI*): Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville
99. Los Angeles Rams*: Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
100. Washington Leaders (from SF*): Isaiah Adams, G, Illinois
