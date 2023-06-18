June 18, 2023

Tennessee-LSU College World Series Baseball Score: Live Updates

June 18, 2023

Omaha, Nebraska – Tennessee baseball is chasing its first College World Series win since 2001.

The Vols (43-20) open against LSU (48-15) on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

This is the sixth College World Series appearance in program history and the second under Tony Vitello. The Vols also reached Omaha in 2021, their first appearance since 2005. UT went 0-2 in both 2005 and 2021.

Its last win in the CWS was a 10-2 victory over Southern California in 2001.

Tennessee lost the regular season series to LSU in early April. The Vols made it to Omaha with wins at the Clemson Regional and Hattiesburg Super Regional.

