Omaha, Nebraska – Tennessee baseball is chasing its first College World Series win since 2001.

The Vols (43-20) open against LSU (48-15) on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

This is the sixth College World Series appearance in program history and the second under Tony Vitello. The Vols also reached Omaha in 2021, their first appearance since 2005. UT went 0-2 in both 2005 and 2021.

Its last win in the CWS was a 10-2 victory over Southern California in 2001.

Tennessee lost the regular season series to LSU in early April. The Vols made it to Omaha with wins at the Clemson Regional and Hattiesburg Super Regional.

Tennessee baseball in the College World Series vs. LSU, live game updates

ninth inning

Ninth of Tennessee: The Vols need a walk against LSU reliever Riley Cooper.

Zane Denton blows. Griffin Merritt Fly. Blake Burke’s ground ball deflected off LSU’s shortstop glove. Christian Scott heads to Cooper to finish it off.

Final: LSU 6, Tennessee 3

Instant Analysis:Tennessee baseball fumbles in the College World Series opener against LSU’s Paul Skenes

Eighth from LSU: Hollis Fanning in Match. Brayden Joubert hits a towering home run to right field for LSU’s eighth start. It is his third hit of the game and his third overtime goal of the day. LSU 6, Tennessee 3.

After Fanning retires the next two batters, AJ Russell comes in to pitch.

Tennessee VIII: Christian Scott doubles at center. The Vols’ first extra base hit, and the Vols’ first RISP today, too.

Ahuna singled through the middle, and Scott scored on a fastball at 102 mph. LSU 5, Tennessee 1.

Skenes night is done after 7.2 innings. He would leave with a runner on first and Hunter Inslee would come to the plate.

Ensley hits a two-out home run to left center in the first pitch against Gavin Guidry. OK then! LSU 5, Tennessee 3.

Jared Dickey originally called out the ground ball for the short, but flipped it by revising. Christian Moore takes off to end the inning.

Skenes finishes with 2 earned on 5 hits and walks with 12 strikeouts in 123 pitches.

LSU VII: Fly Morgan Sac Scores Dylan Cruz. LSU 5, Tennessee 0.

Seventh Tennessee: Skenes walks Denton with two out but hits Merritt to end the inning. He sits at 99-100 mph through the 7.102 pitches, so he’ll likely come back in the eighth. LSU leads 4-0.

LSU VI: Brayden Jobert’s triple-RBI score scored Hayden Travinsky. On the next AB, Jordan Thompson’s RBI single that Maui Ahuna can’t score on a bunt single that Jobert scores.

LSU 4, Tennessee 0.

Kirby Connell enters the game, knocking out the finalist in the first round with an assist.

Sixth Tennessee: Run 7-pitch for the skins. The volumes are retired in order.

V LSU: Seth Halvorsen competes for Tennessee.

Halvorsen retired the top of the LSU lineup in order.

Fifth Tennessee: Griffin Merritt singles at right side, but nothing else in UT’s fifth. 9 Ks to 5 for Skenes on 76 courses.

IV LSU: Andrew Lindsay is done after 3.2 innings. LSU has two RISP and two out. Aaron Combs pitches to No. 9 hitter Josh Pearson.

Combs makes Pearson hit the swing.

Fourth Tennessee: Hunter Ansley singled, but was later thrown out and caught stealing at second base to end the inning.

Ensley is 2-2, while the rest of the Vols lineup is 0-11.

Third LSU: Josh Pearson and Dylan Cruz start the inning with singles. Tre Morgan’s ground ball deflects off Lindsey’s glove and will score a run. Lindsey gets another ground ball to end the inning.

LSU 2, Tennessee 0. The Vols lineup needs to show some life against the Skenes.

Tennessee III: The popup is limited to two strokes. Skenes looks the part yet.

LSU II: Gavin Dugas hits a single to Des Moines. LSU 1, Tennessee 0.

Tennessee II: Skenes hit the side. He hits 33 pitches and five strikeouts.

1 LSU: Andrew Lindsey is the starting quarterback from Tennessee.

Ballskins’ 102 mph fastball is something to watch. So is Andrew Lindsay’s 95-mile-per-hour sinker, getting a swinging putt from Tommy White.

Tre Morgan singled with two out of everything for the Tigers in the first inning. Pointless.

First Tennessee: The Vols got Paul Skenes for the second time this year. Almost ready for the first show in Omaha.

Hunter Ensley hitting a hard-hitting ground ball at short range is all for the Vols in the first. Jared Dickey had a great lineup to third, but the Foals didn’t get anything in the first half.

Mike Wilson Covers University of Tennessee athletics.