Atlanta Braves News: Sean Murphy hamstring, consecutive win, over

Shaun Murphy left Saturday’s game due to a tight hamstring. It doesn’t seem like anything more serious than a tight fit, however, given the position he plays, the Braves may not be able to get away with keeping him away from IL. They have the day off on Monday, so maybe they can make it through Wednesday without needing another catcher. However, if he needs to sit out longer than that, the team will likely need another catcher on the roster to rotate with Travis D’Arno. Given the often annoying nature of hamstring injuries, it might have been the smarter option to put Murphy on the IL to allow for a full recovery even if it would be a big hit for the Braves on the field.

Brave News

Shaun Murphy left Saturday’s game with hamstring tightness and while it doesn’t look severe, he may be hitting IL and the hamstring tightness can be noticeably annoying.

The Braves dominated the Rockies from the start of the game, on their way to a 10-2 victory.

MLB News

Eric Longenhagen W The Fangraphs prospects staff updated the big plate draft.

the Royals released Jackie Bradley Jr.

the righteousness He activates Jesse Winker and Wade Miley from il.

rocky mountains DFA’d Denelson Lamet One day after being bombed by the brave.

It was Tanner Hook He was diagnosed with a facial fracture.

Guardians (not from the galaxy) Triston Mckenzie put on IL friend and old DFA friend Touki Toussaint.

