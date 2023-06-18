2023 College World Series schedule, results, bracket, NCAA baseball tournament live stream

The 2023 Men’s College World Series is currently underway. The eight-team tournament to determine the NCAA Division-I champion kicked off on Friday, and the first CWS elimination game was set for Sunday. The original field of 64 NCAA Tournament teams has been narrowed down to eight teams with Wake Forest, Florida, LSU, Virginia, TCU, Stanford, Tennessee, and Oral Roberts vying for the college baseball crown. The 2023 College World Series Finals will be held June 24-26.
Wake Forest (the top seed in the tournament), Florida, LSU, and Virginia were among the top seven national seeds in the tournament, so it’s no surprise to see them in the CWS. But the tournament does have one big Cinderella team in Oral Roberts. Of the Summit League, the Golden Eagles won the Stillwater Regional title earlier this month before fielding Oregon in the Super Regionals. There were also some surprising eliminations during the regional round as high seeds like Vanderbilt, Clemson and Miami were sent home from the original field of 64.
Below we’ve got everything fans need to know about college baseball’s annual tournament, from format and dates to class and results. Let’s dig deeper.
World College bracket, schedule, grades
The College World Series is a two-elimination format so the bottom two teams are left standing. At this point, the plates are cleared cleanly, and the best of the three series determines the national champion.
Here’s a look at the bow:
And now for the schedule.
Sunday 18 June
- TCU vs. Virginia, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN (Elimination Game)
- Oral Roberts vs. Florida, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Monday 19 June
- Stanford vs. Tennessee, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN (Elimination Game)
- Wake Forest vs. LSU, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday 17th June
- Wake Forest 3, Stanford, 2
- LSU 6, Tennessee 3
Friday 16th June
- Oral Roberts 6, UCLA 5
- Florida 6, Virginia 5
Super regionals scores
Friday, June 9th
- Duke 5, Virginia 4
- TCU 4, Indiana State 1
- Florida 5, South Carolina 4
- Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8
Saturday 10 June
- Wake Forest 5, Alabama 4
- Virginia 14, Duke 4
- Florida 4, South Carolina 0 (Florida advances to CWS)
- Texas 7, Stanford 5
- LSU 14, Kentucky 0
- TCU 6, Indiana State 4 (TCU advances to CWS)
- Oral Roberts 8, Oregon 7
Sunday 11th June
- Southern Miss 5, Tennessee 3
- Wake Forest 22, Alabama 5 (Wake Forest advances to CWS)
- Virginia 12, Duke 2 (Virginia advances to CWS)
- Tennessee 8, Southern Miss 4
- LSU 8, Kentucky 3 (LSU advances to CWS)
- Oral Roberts 11, Oregon 6 (Oral Roberts advances to CWS)
- Stanford 8, Texas 3
Monday 12th June
- Tennessee 5, Southern Miss 0 (Tennessee advances to CWS)
- Stanford 7, Texas 6 (Stanford advanced to CWS)
regionals scores
Winston-Salem Regional
Hosted by Wake Forest No. 1 National Seed.
- June 2: Wake Forest 12, George Mason 0
- June 2: Maryland 7, NE 2
- June 3: George Mason 11, ne 3
- June 3: Wake Forest 21, Maryland 6
- June 4: George Mason 11, Maryland 10
- June 4: Wake Forest 15, George Mason 1 (Wake Forest advances)
Gainesville Regional
It was hosted by No. 2 national seed Florida.
- June 2: Florida 3, Florida A&M 0
- June 2: Texas Tech 3, UConn 2
- June 3: UConn 9, Florida A&M 6
- June 3: Texas Tech 5, Florida 4
- June 4: Florida 8, UConn 2
- June 4: Florida 7, Texas Tech 1
- June 5: Florida 6, Texas Tech 0 (Florida leads)
Fayetteville Regional
It was hosted by No. 3 national seed Arkansas.
- June 2: Arkansas 13, Santa Clara 6
- June 2: TCU 12, AZ 4
- June 3: Santa Clara 9, Arizona 3
- June 4: 20 TCU, 5 Arkansas
- June 4: 6 Arkansas, 4 Santa Clara
- June 5: TCU 12, Arkansas 4 (TCU advances)
Clemson Regional
It was hosted by No. 4 national seed Clemson.
- June 2: Clemson 12, Lipscomb 5
- June 2: Tennessee 8, Charlotte 1
- June 3: Charlotte 9 Lipscomb 2
- June 3: Tennessee 6, Clemson 5 (F/14)
- June 4: Charlotte 3, Clemson 2
- June 4; Tennessee 9, Charlotte 2 (Tennessee advances)
Baton Rouge Regional
Hosted by No. 5 National Seed LSU.
- June 2: LSU 7, Tulane 2
- June 2: Oregon State 18, Sam Houston State 2
- June 4: Sam Houston State 10, Tulane 2
- June 4: LSU 6, Oregon State 5
- June 4: Oregon State 3, Sam Houston State 1
- June 5: LSU 13, Oregon State 7 (LSU advances)
Nashville Regional
It was hosted by No. 6 national seed Vanderbilt.
- June 2: Vanderbilt 12, Eastern Illinois 2
- June 2: 5 Oregon, 4 Xavier
- June 3: Xavier 7, Eastern Illinois 0
- June 3: Oregon 8, Vanderbilt 7
- June 4: Xavier 2, Vanderbilt 1
- June 4: 11 Oregon, 2 Xavier’s (Oregon’s advance)
Charlottesville Regional
It was hosted by No. 7 national seed Virginia.
- June 2: 15th Virginia, Army West Point 1st
- June 2: East Carolina 14, Oklahoma 5
- June 3: Oklahoma 10, Army West Point 1
- June 3: Virginia 2, East Carolina 1
- June 4: East Carolina 8, Oklahoma 5
- June 4: Virginia 8, East Carolina 3 (Virginia advances)
Stanford Regional
It was hosted by No. 8 national seed Stanford.
- June 2: Stanford 13, San Jose State 2
- June 2: Texas A&M 12, Cal State Fullerton 7
- June 3: Cal State Fullerton 9, San Jose State 5
- June 3: Texas A&M 8, Stanford 5
- June 4: Stanford 6, Cal State Fullerton 5
- June 4: Stanford 13, Texas A&M 5
- June 5: Stanford 7, Texas A&M 1 (Stanford advances)
Coral Gables Regional
It was hosted by No. 9 national seed Miami.
- June 2: Miami 9, Maine 1
- June 2: Texas 4, Louisiana 2
- June 3: Louisiana 19, Maine 10
- June 3: Texas 4, Miami 1
- June 4: Miami 8, Louisiana 5
- June 4: Texas 10, Miami 6 (Texas lead)
Conway Regional
Hosted by No. 10 national seed Coastal Carolina.
- June 2: Rider 11, Coastal Carolina 10
- June 2: Duke 12, UNC Wilmington 3
- June 3: Coastal Carolina 12, UNC Wilmington 2
- June 3: Duke 2, Rider 1
- June 4: Coastal Carolina 13, Rider 5
- June 4: Coastal Carolina 8, Duke 6
- June 5: Duke 12, Coastal Carolina 3 (Duke leads)
Stillwater Regional
Hosted by No. 11 national seed Oklahoma State.
- June 2: Oral Roberts 6, Oklahoma State 4
- June 2: Washington 9, Dallas Baptist 5
- June 3: Dallas Baptist 18, Oklahoma State 4
- June 3: Oral Roberts 15, Washington 12
- June 4: Dallas Baptist 9, Washington 1
- June 4: Oral Roberts 6, Dallas Baptist 5 (Oral Roberts lead)
Lexington Regional
It was hosted by No. 12 national seed Kentucky.
- June 2: Kentucky 4, Ball State 0
- June 2: Indiana 12, West Virginia 6
- June 3: West Virginia 13, Ball State 5
- June 3: Indiana 5, Kentucky 3
- June 4: Kentucky 10, West Virginia 0
- June 4: Kentucky 16, Indiana 6
- June 5: Kentucky 4, Indiana 2 (Kentucky advances)
Auburn Regional
It is hosted by No. 13 national seed Auburn.
- June 2: Penn 6, Auburn 3 (F/11)
- June 2: Samford 4, Southern Miss 2 (F/10)
- June 3: Miss Southern 7, Auburn 2
- June 3: 5 Penn, 4 Samford
- June 4: Miss Southern 9, Samford 4
- June 4: Miss Southern 11, Pennsylvania 2
- June 5: Miss Southern 11, Pennsylvania 7 (Miss Southern Presents)
Terre Haute Regional
It was hosted by No. 14 national seed Indiana.
- June 2: Indiana State 6, Wright State 5
- June 2: Iowa 5, North Carolina 4
- June 3: North Carolina 5, Wright State 0
- June 3: Indiana State 7, Iowa 4
- June 4: Iowa 6, North Carolina 5 (F/13)
- June 4: Indiana State 11, Iowa 8 (Indiana State advances)
Regional Colombia
It was hosted by #15 national seed South Carolina.
- June 2: South Carolina 19, Central Connecticut 1
- June 2: NC State 5, Campbell 1
- June 3: Campbell 10, Central Connecticut 5
- June 3: South Carolina 6, NC State 3
- June 4: Campbell 11, NC State 1
- June 4: South Carolina 16, Campbell 7 (South Carolina lead)
Tuscaloosa Regional
It was hosted by National No. 16 Alabama.
- June 2: Alabama 4, Nichols 3
- June 2: Troy 11, Boston College 10
- June 3: Boston College 14, Nichols 6
- June 3: Alabama 11, Troy 8
- June 4: Boston College 4, Troy 1
- June 4: Alabama 8, Boston College 0 (Alabama lead)
College baseball diary
Here’s a link to the full category at NCAA.com, which includes region versus region pairs for superregions. Now for some quick takeaways on the field of 64 teams:
- There will be no repeat this year, as national champion Ole Mays (25-29) has yet to receive a bid. No team has repeated as national champions at the Division I level since South Carolina in 2010 and 2011.
- Florida State (23-31) finished with a losing record for the first time ever and missed the postseason for the first time since 1977. Their 44th straight tournament appearance is a record.
- The final four teams listed alphabetically were Arizona, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Troy. The top four teams were Arizona State, Kansas State, Kent State and UC Irvine.
- The SEC hosted eight standard regions. South Carolina hosted three regionals while, for the first time since 2013, Texas did not host a regional.
