2023 College World Series schedule, results, bracket, NCAA baseball tournament live stream

The 2023 Men’s College World Series is currently underway. The eight-team tournament to determine the NCAA Division-I champion kicked off on Friday, and the first CWS elimination game was set for Sunday. The original field of 64 NCAA Tournament teams has been narrowed down to eight teams with Wake Forest, Florida, LSU, Virginia, TCU, Stanford, Tennessee, and Oral Roberts vying for the college baseball crown. The 2023 College World Series Finals will be held June 24-26.

Wake Forest (the top seed in the tournament), Florida, LSU, and Virginia were among the top seven national seeds in the tournament, so it’s no surprise to see them in the CWS. But the tournament does have one big Cinderella team in Oral Roberts. Of the Summit League, the Golden Eagles won the Stillwater Regional title earlier this month before fielding Oregon in the Super Regionals. There were also some surprising eliminations during the regional round as high seeds like Vanderbilt, Clemson and Miami were sent home from the original field of 64.

Below we’ve got everything fans need to know about college baseball’s annual tournament, from format and dates to class and results. Let’s dig deeper.

World College bracket, schedule, grades

The College World Series is a two-elimination format so the bottom two teams are left standing. At this point, the plates are cleared cleanly, and the best of the three series determines the national champion.

Here’s a look at the bow:

And now for the schedule. All games on ESPN and ESPN2 can be streamed live fobo (Try for free).

Sunday 18 June

TCU vs. Virginia, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN (Elimination Game)

Oral Roberts vs. Florida, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Monday 19 June

Stanford vs. Tennessee, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN (Elimination Game)

Wake Forest vs. LSU, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Saturday 17th June

Wake Forest 3, Stanford, 2

LSU 6, Tennessee 3

Friday 16th June

Oral Roberts 6, UCLA 5

Florida 6, Virginia 5

Super regionals scores

Friday, June 9th

Duke 5, Virginia 4

TCU 4, Indiana State 1

Florida 5, South Carolina 4

Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8

Saturday 10 June

Wake Forest 5, Alabama 4

Virginia 14, Duke 4

Florida 4, South Carolina 0 (Florida advances to CWS)

Texas 7, Stanford 5

LSU 14, Kentucky 0

TCU 6, Indiana State 4 (TCU advances to CWS)

Oral Roberts 8, Oregon 7

Sunday 11th June

Southern Miss 5, Tennessee 3

Wake Forest 22, Alabama 5 (Wake Forest advances to CWS)

Virginia 12, Duke 2 (Virginia advances to CWS)

Tennessee 8, Southern Miss 4

LSU 8, Kentucky 3 (LSU advances to CWS)

Oral Roberts 11, Oregon 6 (Oral Roberts advances to CWS)

Stanford 8, Texas 3

Monday 12th June

Tennessee 5, Southern Miss 0 (Tennessee advances to CWS)

Stanford 7, Texas 6 (Stanford advanced to CWS)

regionals scores

Winston-Salem Regional

Hosted by Wake Forest No. 1 National Seed.

June 2: Wake Forest 12, George Mason 0

June 2: Maryland 7, NE 2

June 3: George Mason 11, ne 3

June 3: Wake Forest 21, Maryland 6

June 4: George Mason 11, Maryland 10

June 4: Wake Forest 15, George Mason 1 (Wake Forest advances)

Gainesville Regional

It was hosted by No. 2 national seed Florida.

June 2: Florida 3, Florida A&M 0

June 2: Texas Tech 3, UConn 2

June 3: UConn 9, Florida A&M 6

June 3: Texas Tech 5, Florida 4

June 4: Florida 8, UConn 2

June 4: Florida 7, Texas Tech 1

June 5: Florida 6, Texas Tech 0 (Florida leads)

Fayetteville Regional

It was hosted by No. 3 national seed Arkansas.

June 2: Arkansas 13, Santa Clara 6

June 2: TCU 12, AZ 4

June 3: Santa Clara 9, Arizona 3

June 4: 20 TCU, 5 Arkansas

June 4: 6 Arkansas, 4 Santa Clara

June 5: TCU 12, Arkansas 4 (TCU advances)

Clemson Regional

It was hosted by No. 4 national seed Clemson.

June 2: Clemson 12, Lipscomb 5

June 2: Tennessee 8, Charlotte 1

June 3: Charlotte 9 Lipscomb 2

June 3: Tennessee 6, Clemson 5 (F/14)

June 4: Charlotte 3, Clemson 2

June 4; Tennessee 9, Charlotte 2 (Tennessee advances)

Baton Rouge Regional

Hosted by No. 5 National Seed LSU.

June 2: LSU 7, Tulane 2

June 2: Oregon State 18, Sam Houston State 2

June 4: Sam Houston State 10, Tulane 2

June 4: LSU 6, Oregon State 5

June 4: Oregon State 3, Sam Houston State 1

June 5: LSU 13, Oregon State 7 (LSU advances)

Nashville Regional

It was hosted by No. 6 national seed Vanderbilt.

June 2: Vanderbilt 12, Eastern Illinois 2

June 2: 5 Oregon, 4 Xavier

June 3: Xavier 7, Eastern Illinois 0

June 3: Oregon 8, Vanderbilt 7

June 4: Xavier 2, Vanderbilt 1

June 4: 11 Oregon, 2 Xavier’s (Oregon’s advance)

Charlottesville Regional

It was hosted by No. 7 national seed Virginia.

June 2: 15th Virginia, Army West Point 1st

June 2: East Carolina 14, Oklahoma 5

June 3: Oklahoma 10, Army West Point 1

June 3: Virginia 2, East Carolina 1

June 4: East Carolina 8, Oklahoma 5

June 4: Virginia 8, East Carolina 3 (Virginia advances)

Stanford Regional

It was hosted by No. 8 national seed Stanford.

June 2: Stanford 13, San Jose State 2

June 2: Texas A&M 12, Cal State Fullerton 7

June 3: Cal State Fullerton 9, San Jose State 5

June 3: Texas A&M 8, Stanford 5

June 4: Stanford 6, Cal State Fullerton 5

June 4: Stanford 13, Texas A&M 5

June 5: Stanford 7, Texas A&M 1 (Stanford advances)

Coral Gables Regional

It was hosted by No. 9 national seed Miami.

June 2: Miami 9, Maine 1

June 2: Texas 4, Louisiana 2

June 3: Louisiana 19, Maine 10

June 3: Texas 4, Miami 1

June 4: Miami 8, Louisiana 5

June 4: Texas 10, Miami 6 (Texas lead)

Conway Regional

Hosted by No. 10 national seed Coastal Carolina.

June 2: Rider 11, Coastal Carolina 10

June 2: Duke 12, UNC Wilmington 3

June 3: Coastal Carolina 12, UNC Wilmington 2

June 3: Duke 2, Rider 1

June 4: Coastal Carolina 13, Rider 5

June 4: Coastal Carolina 8, Duke 6

June 5: Duke 12, Coastal Carolina 3 (Duke leads)

Stillwater Regional

Hosted by No. 11 national seed Oklahoma State.

June 2: Oral Roberts 6, Oklahoma State 4

June 2: Washington 9, Dallas Baptist 5

June 3: Dallas Baptist 18, Oklahoma State 4

June 3: Oral Roberts 15, Washington 12

June 4: Dallas Baptist 9, Washington 1

June 4: Oral Roberts 6, Dallas Baptist 5 (Oral Roberts lead)

Lexington Regional

It was hosted by No. 12 national seed Kentucky.

June 2: Kentucky 4, Ball State 0

June 2: Indiana 12, West Virginia 6

June 3: West Virginia 13, Ball State 5

June 3: Indiana 5, Kentucky 3

June 4: Kentucky 10, West Virginia 0

June 4: Kentucky 16, Indiana 6

June 5: Kentucky 4, Indiana 2 (Kentucky advances)

Auburn Regional

It is hosted by No. 13 national seed Auburn.

June 2: Penn 6, Auburn 3 (F/11)

June 2: Samford 4, Southern Miss 2 (F/10)

June 3: Miss Southern 7, Auburn 2

June 3: 5 Penn, 4 Samford

June 4: Miss Southern 9, Samford 4

June 4: Miss Southern 11, Pennsylvania 2

June 5: Miss Southern 11, Pennsylvania 7 (Miss Southern Presents)

Terre Haute Regional

It was hosted by No. 14 national seed Indiana.

June 2: Indiana State 6, Wright State 5

June 2: Iowa 5, North Carolina 4

June 3: North Carolina 5, Wright State 0

June 3: Indiana State 7, Iowa 4

June 4: Iowa 6, North Carolina 5 (F/13)

June 4: Indiana State 11, Iowa 8 (Indiana State advances)

Regional Colombia

It was hosted by #15 national seed South Carolina.

June 2: South Carolina 19, Central Connecticut 1

June 2: NC State 5, Campbell 1

June 3: Campbell 10, Central Connecticut 5

June 3: South Carolina 6, NC State 3

June 4: Campbell 11, NC State 1

June 4: South Carolina 16, Campbell 7 (South Carolina lead)

Tuscaloosa Regional

It was hosted by National No. 16 Alabama.

June 2: Alabama 4, Nichols 3

June 2: Troy 11, Boston College 10

June 3: Boston College 14, Nichols 6

June 3: Alabama 11, Troy 8

June 4: Boston College 4, Troy 1

June 4: Alabama 8, Boston College 0 (Alabama lead)

College baseball diary

Here’s a link to the full category at NCAA.com, which includes region versus region pairs for superregions. Now for some quick takeaways on the field of 64 teams: