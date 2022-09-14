Aaron Judge scores 56 and 57 at home in 2022

Boston – Ask Aaron Judge On his phenomenal lead in the home MLS race, RBI races, and Yankees hook, he echoes the idea of the great Satchel Page, who famously said, “Don’t look back, there might be something winning over you.” But let’s be honest – no one is holding it there, and what’s more, the Triple Crown may be on hand right now.
The judge stands four big flips away from 61-year-old Roger Maris’ home run record in a single season, beating the 56th and 57th MLS lead at Yankee. 7-6, winning 10 runs Over the Red Sox on Tuesday in Fenway Park. The three-stroke Judge’s performance raised his average to 0.310, nine points clear of AL leader Luis Ariz (0.319) of the Twins.
“When I was a kid, you’d look up and see Albert Pujols hitting .330 every year, and he’s constantly putting up RBI numbers,” the judge said. “For me, great hits have always been about the average. I might be a little old school, but can you hit you or not? My goal has always been to try to get to that point. If I can do that, I will help the team, be in a good place and win.” with matches.”
At 57, Judge has 20 more people than anyone else in the Majors (Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber has 37). According to Elias Sports Bureau, this is the first time a player has finished a calendar day by at least 20 players since the final day of the 1928 season, when Babe Ruth led Jim Bottomley and Huck Wilson by 23 players.
“We’ve run out of adjectives,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s really impressive.”
So the home run is safe, and Judge appears to be on solid ground in the RBIs; With a score of 123, Judge has 14-RBI on the Guardians team José Ramírez. The judge’s average rose above 0.300 on Sept. 5 against Minnesota, although he still looked for Arraez and Xander Bogaerts of the Red Sox (.318) and Jose Abreu of the White Sox (.312).
It is, as Yanx Ice Gerrit Cole He said, “One of the most historic offensive seasons of all time.”
Miguel Cabrera won the Majors’ last triple crown in 2012, when the Tigers superstar paced the AL’s average (0.330), the Homers (44) and the RBIs (139). Prior to that time, no one had achieved this feat since Karl Jastrzemsky of the Red Sox in 1967, and no Yankee had done so since Mickey Mantle in 1956.
“Some great men have done it,” Judge said. “It’s very special, but I think I’m a long way from that.”
Jaleber Torres‘Three runs and a tenth in the double-stroke of the Jeurys Familia were the decisive blow in Tuesday’s competition, with Andy Peralta Holds half house vibrating to let out squeaks. Big Judge Explosions (plus one of the Marwin Gonzalez) made them there, helping to secure New York’s seventh win in nine games.
“He’s going to release an agency, which is really good motivation for him,” Torres said of Judge. “For me, that’s not surprising. I know what kind of guy he is. He knows what he’s doing. He basically hits everything. It’s really special and fun to watch.”
The referees were tied to single shots in the sixth and eighth games, equalizing the match both times. 56 came on a suspended curve ball from Nick Pevita that landed in the Boston game, getting off the judge’s racket at 109.7 mph and walking 383 feet, according to a Statcast account.
“These pitches, it’s too slow,” the judge said. “You have to try to see it pop up over the area and let off that fireplace-like hate.”
Then at eight, the judge was at it again, sending Garrett Whitlock’s slide over Green Monster in left field for 57. This guy got off the judge’s racket at 100.5 mph, and traveled 389 feet.
“The one-shots – they obviously look horrible, but we’ll take them as long as we’re in the game,” said Boston coach Alex Cora. “It was amazing.”
This was the tenth Judge multiplayer game of the season; Hank Greenberg holds the MLS record with 11 points in 1938. Alex Rodriguez (2002) and Jamie Foxx (1938) also scored 10.
The Judge’s 57 Homers are the most injured ever by a Yankee in 145 games, ahead of the pace set by Babe Ruth (56 in 1921) and Maris (55 in 1961). He’s made it to base safely in 14 consecutive games and multiple times in 12 of those contests (.479, 23 for 48, eight gamers, 14 RBIs).
Most HR in a season, MLB history – with a total of 142 collegiate games:
2001 Barry Bonds: 73-60
1998 Mark McGuire: 70 – 59
1998 Sammy Sousa: 66 – 58
2022 Aaron Judge: 65 (current pace) – 57
1999 Mark McGuire: 65-55
2001 Sammy Sosa: 64-54
1999 Sammy Sosa: 63-59
1961 Roger Maris: 61 – 55
1927 Babe Ruth: 60-52
“If you check the numbers, you will get arrested,” Judge said. “I’m just trying to do what I can do. The numbers will take care of themselves. If I have a good plan, a good approach, do what I need to do in the box – all those other things will come out.”
