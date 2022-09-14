



Tom Brady He commented in his last podcast appearance that it was “coming to an end” NFL his career as he continued to hint at his retirement.

Brady, 45, who had a season turbulence, retired in February only to later reverse that decision. In the middle of training camp in August, Brady took 11 days off to “deal with personal matters,” according to his head coach Todd Bowles.

Last week, Brady He said: “As you get older, life changes a little bit. There are different responsibilities taking shape in your life. There are different perspectives that you gain.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion speaks, on his regular schedule, “Let’s Go!” Podcast with co-host Jim Gray on Tuesday, he said he’s “feeling more than things back for a reason” as he competes in his 23rd NFL season.

“I really feel really bad,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told Gray. “And I feel like I’ve always had that, but I think when you’re nearing the end – and I don’t know exactly where I’m with that, but there’s no decision to make, it’s not like I have 10 years later, I definitely don’t have it.

“All of this, I’ll never take it for granted. The only time I ever really slapped my face to say, ‘Don’t take this for granted’ was when I injured my knee. And then I came back and said, ‘Winning is great.'” I love winning and I hated losing, and I still do, but even if I lose and come off the field healthy, there is something to be gained from that. The part is, if you get injured and you can’t be there with your team, that’s where it becomes challenging mentally and emotionally challenging.”

Brady and the Bucs opened the new season with Comfortable 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

Pictures and colon; The best pictures from the 2022 NFL season Joshua A. Bickle / A Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Borough throws during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week One on September 11 in Cincinnati. Burrow would go on to have five turnovers a day – four interceptions and a losing stumble – in a 23-20 loss. Pictures and colon; The best pictures from the 2022 NFL season Abby Barr/AFP Justin Jefferson (18) of Minnesota had nine receptions for 184 yards and two TDs in a 23-7 big division win against the Green Bay Packers on September 11 in Minneapolis. This pass, however, is not complete. She returned her first game in Seattle since leaving for Denver after 10 years with the Seahawks. Seattle won 17-16. “class =” gallery-image__dam-img “height =” 2000 “/> Pictures and colon; The best pictures from the 2022 NFL season AAron Ontiveroz / MediaNews Group / The Denver Post via Getty Images Seattle Seahawks fans make noises as Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos prepares to take a shot during a failed game-winning run on September 12. First game in Seattle Since leaving for Denver after 10 years with the Seahawks. Seattle won 17-16. Pictures and colon; The best pictures from the 2022 NFL season Rusty Jones / AFP Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb runs in the red against the Carolina Panthers on September 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chubb had 141 yards on 22 carry in a tight 26-24 win for the Browns. Pictures and colon; The best pictures from the 2022 NFL season Brian Anderson / AFP Soldiers hold the American flag during the national anthem before the first half of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on September 11 in Atlanta. Bills is a serious contender for the title in 2022. “class =” gallery-image__dam-img “height =” 2000 “/> Pictures and colon; The best pictures from the 2022 NFL season Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports/Reuters Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen lifts the arms of the Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott in the third quarter of a massive 31-10 win against the defending Super Bowl champions at Sophie Stadium. The victory statement appears on the opening day of the NFL Bills are serious competitors address in 2022. Pictures and colon; The best pictures from the 2022 NFL season Kirthmon F Dozier/USA Today Sports/Reuters Detroit Lions fans play a game of catch as Jamal Williams returns at Ford Field. The Lions fell short in a late comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles — scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter — to lose 38-35. She tweets “Sheesh….mafia bills????” “class =” gallery-image__dam-img “height =” 2000 “/> Pictures and colon; The best pictures from the 2022 NFL season Ben Liebenberg via AP Free wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. poses for a photo before the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams on September 8. With the colors of the rams that day, it spread quickly after the Bills’ big win, Twitter“Sheesh…. mafia bills????” Pictures and colon; The best pictures from the 2022 NFL season Erik S. Lesser / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas gave a reception in front of the Atlanta Falcons at corner AJ Terrell in the second half of their game in Atlanta on Sept. 27-26. Pictures and colon; The best pictures from the 2022 NFL season Daniel Bartell/USA Today Sports/Reuters Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields celebrates after the Bears’ 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. I threw fields twice to land on a rainy day in Chicago.



Well, she adds, “How long do I want to stick with that commitment?” Obviously, I’ve committed to this year and everything will be continually evaluated for all these different aspects of play.”

Brady explained how he now “has no margins of error” as the 45-year-old midfielder compared to those 20 years younger than him in terms of physical preparation and recovery.

When asked by Gray why he would consider retiring if he was still performing at a high level, Brady noted the effect of age on his priorities.

“When I was 25, there was the simplicity of a 25-year-old’s life,” Brady said.

“And I think when you’re 45, and you have a lot of other commitments and commitments that are really important to you—kids growing up and things I didn’t get for Christmas in 23 years I had Thanksgiving for 23 years and I didn’t celebrate birthdays with people The ones I care about and who were born from August to late January.I can’t be at funerals and I can’t be at weddings.

“I think there comes a point in your life where you say, ‘You know what? I had enough and that was enough time to move on, to move on to other parts of life.’”

She told Gisele Bündchen, Brady’s wife deer That she has “concerns” about her husband – already the oldest NFL player ever – returning from retirement in February.

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my kids and I would like him to be more present,” Bundchen said. “I’ve definitely had these conversations with him over and over again. But in the end, I feel like everyone has to make a decision that works for them.” [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

She added, “I did my part and he [to] be there for [Tom]. Moving to Boston, I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow in and being there to support him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become beautiful little human beings the way they are, and seeing him succeed, be fulfilled in his career – it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job at it.”

The Buccaneers face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.