Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Borough throws during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week One on September 11 in Cincinnati. Burrow would go on to have five turnovers a day - four interceptions and a losing stumble - in a 23-20 loss.

Joshua A. Bickle / A

Justin Jefferson (18) of Minnesota had nine receptions for 184 yards and two TDs in a 23-7 big division win against the Green Bay Packers on September 11 in Minneapolis. This pass, however, is not complete.

Abby Barr/AFP

Seattle Seahawks fans make noises as Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos prepares to take a shot during a failed game-winning run on September 12.She returned her first game in Seattle since leaving for Denver after 10 years with the Seahawks. Seattle won 17-16. “class =” gallery-image__dam-img “height =” 2000 “/>

AAron Ontiveroz / MediaNews Group / The Denver Post via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb runs in the red against the Carolina Panthers on September 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chubb had 141 yards on 22 carry in a tight 26-24 win for the Browns.

Rusty Jones / AFP

Soldiers hold the American flag during the national anthem before the first half of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints on September 11 in Atlanta.

Brian Anderson / AFP

Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Detroit Lions fans play a game of catch as Jamal Williams returns at Ford Field. The Lions fell short in a late comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles -- scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter -- to lose 38-35.

Kirthmon F Dozier/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Ben Liebenberg via AP

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas gave a reception in front of the Atlanta Falcons at corner AJ Terrell in the second half of their game in Atlanta on Sept. 27-26.

Erik S. Lesser / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields celebrates after the Bears' 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. I threw fields twice to land on a rainy day in Chicago.

Daniel Bartell/USA Today Sports/Reuters

