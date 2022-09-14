CNN
Tom Brady He commented in his last podcast appearance that it was “coming to an end” NFL his career as he continued to hint at his retirement.
Brady, 45, who had a season turbulence, retired in February only to later reverse that decision. In the middle of training camp in August, Brady took 11 days off to “deal with personal matters,” according to his head coach Todd Bowles.
Last week, Brady He said: “As you get older, life changes a little bit. There are different responsibilities taking shape in your life. There are different perspectives that you gain.”
The seven-time Super Bowl champion speaks, on his regular schedule, “Let’s Go!” Podcast with co-host Jim Gray on Tuesday, he said he’s “feeling more than things back for a reason” as he competes in his 23rd NFL season.
“I really feel really bad,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told Gray. “And I feel like I’ve always had that, but I think when you’re nearing the end – and I don’t know exactly where I’m with that, but there’s no decision to make, it’s not like I have 10 years later, I definitely don’t have it.
“All of this, I’ll never take it for granted. The only time I ever really slapped my face to say, ‘Don’t take this for granted’ was when I injured my knee. And then I came back and said, ‘Winning is great.'” I love winning and I hated losing, and I still do, but even if I lose and come off the field healthy, there is something to be gained from that. The part is, if you get injured and you can’t be there with your team, that’s where it becomes challenging mentally and emotionally challenging.”
Brady and the Bucs opened the new season with Comfortable 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.
Although Brady said there is “simplicity in life when you’re in football season because there’s a rhythm to it,” he explained waking up the Monday morning after the win with bruises and cuts to his arm. “Oh my God,” he said, “there were some hits.”
Well, she adds, “How long do I want to stick with that commitment?” Obviously, I’ve committed to this year and everything will be continually evaluated for all these different aspects of play.”
Brady explained how he now “has no margins of error” as the 45-year-old midfielder compared to those 20 years younger than him in terms of physical preparation and recovery.
When asked by Gray why he would consider retiring if he was still performing at a high level, Brady noted the effect of age on his priorities.
“When I was 25, there was the simplicity of a 25-year-old’s life,” Brady said.
“And I think when you’re 45, and you have a lot of other commitments and commitments that are really important to you—kids growing up and things I didn’t get for Christmas in 23 years I had Thanksgiving for 23 years and I didn’t celebrate birthdays with people The ones I care about and who were born from August to late January.I can’t be at funerals and I can’t be at weddings.
“I think there comes a point in your life where you say, ‘You know what? I had enough and that was enough time to move on, to move on to other parts of life.’”
She told Gisele Bündchen, Brady’s wife deer That she has “concerns” about her husband – already the oldest NFL player ever – returning from retirement in February.
“This is a very violent sport, and I have my kids and I would like him to be more present,” Bundchen said. “I’ve definitely had these conversations with him over and over again. But in the end, I feel like everyone has to make a decision that works for them.” [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
She added, “I did my part and he [to] be there for [Tom]. Moving to Boston, I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow in and being there to support him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become beautiful little human beings the way they are, and seeing him succeed, be fulfilled in his career – it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job at it.”
The Buccaneers face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
