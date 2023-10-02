Bills CB Tre’Davious White suffers a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon

Alina Getzenbergespn3 minutes to read

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An MRI has confirmed the worst for a key member of… Buffalo Bills. Cornerback Tre’Davious White tore his right Achilles tendon on Sunday, coach Sean McDermott said Monday afternoon.

McDermott said White will miss the rest of the season.

White suffered the injury while covering wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a fourth-and-1 play in the final minute of the third quarter in the Bills’ 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver had a sack on the play.

White was attended by athletic trainers and he threw his helmet in frustration. The entire Bills line surrounded him before he was taken to the locker room.

The injury comes less than two years after White tore his left ACL on Thanksgiving Day in 2021. It took him exactly a year to return to a game from that injury, but he has started every game this season after six regular season and two regular season starts. Playoffs last year. According to Next Gen Stats, White has allowed eight receptions on 15 targets, two touchdowns, just 3.2 yards per attempt as the closest defender in coverage and has caught two passes defensed this season.

McDermott’s first pick with the Bills was White in 2017. Since then, White, 28, has started 81 games, totaling 18 interceptions and 67 passes defensed. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and was named first-team All-Pro in 2019.

In positive injury news for the Bills, McDermott also confirmed that pass rusher Von Miller will return to practice this week, opening a 21-day window during which the team can activate him from the physically unable to perform list. He is back from a serious right ACL injury suffered on Thanksgiving.