The Bills-Steelers 2024 NFL Playoff game has been postponed until Monday

Fans will have to wait another day to watch the Steelers vs. Bills AFC Wild Card.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the NFL agreed to move the game to 4:30pm on Monday, instead of 1pm on Sunday.

“In consultation with our emergency response teams, [Buffalo Bills] Leadership and the NFL, the Bills game will be postponed to 4:30 PM on Monday.” He said on Xformerly known as Twitter.

Western New York is expecting heavy lake-shaped snow as well as high winds, which could make playing in those elements dangerous.

“Due to public safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York, Sunday's Steelers-Bills game has been rescheduled for Monday at 4:30 p.m….The decision to move the game to Monday was made in consultation with the Bills,” the Bills said in a statement. : “New York Governor Kathy Hochul in the interest of public safety.”

Heavy lake-shaped snow and strong winds is expected This weekend, while snow accumulations in the area could range from 1 to 3 feet. The governor also announced that a complete travel ban in Erie County will be in effect starting at 9 p.m. Saturday night. This is not the first time in the past 10 years that a Steelers playoff game has been postponed.

In 2017, the divisional round against the Kansas City Chiefs was moved from 1:00 PM to 8 PM due to an impending storm. The Steelers went on to win that game 18-16.

Thousands of football fans Braving freezing temperatures and winter storms this weekend To watch their favorite teams take the field. in Kansas City With a forecast temperature of -2 degrees Fahrenheit and wind chills making it even colder when the Miami Dolphins play the Kansas City Chiefs.

TTemperatures in Texas Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing, with snow, rain and wind making matters worse when the Green Bay Packers play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Kerry Breen contributed reporting