NWSL 2024 tracker: Where do BYU players end up?

Joy Love January 13, 2024 2 min read

The Deseret News is tracking Utah's ties to the 2024 NWSL Draft. Check back for updates.

Fourteen players with ties to Utah — including eight from BYU — declared for the National Women's Soccer League draft on Friday.

The players will try to earn a roster spot on one of the league's 14 teams and then continue their playing career in the country's top professional women's soccer league. More than 200 players have registered for the draft, but only 56 will be drafted.

The Utah Royals hold the No. 1 overall pick and have a total of nine picks in the draft's four rounds — more than any other team this year. The team could offer any of the 14 players with Utah ties a chance to continue their playing careers in the Beehive State.

The draft will be broadcast on ION starting at 6pm GMT on Friday and can be streamed on ION Plus.

Round 1

Round 2

  • Olivia Smith-Griffits: Pick No. 20, Utah Royals, BYU.
  • Olivia Wade Catwa: Pick No. 23, Portland Thorns, BYU.
  • Kelsey Kaufusi: Pick No. 25, Portland Thorns, USA.

Round 3

  • Jimmy Shepherd: Pick No. 30, Bay FC, BYU.

Round 4

  • Courtney Brown: Pick No. 49, Washington Spirit, University of Utah.
  • Lavigne Vaca: Pick No. 55, Bay FC, BYU.

Undrafted players with ties to Utah for the 2024 NWSL Draft

The following BYU players have declared for the draft:

  • Bella Foligno.
  • Rachel McCarthy.
  • Eli Boren.

The following players from Utah have declared for the draft:

The following players from Utah Valley University have announced their participation in the draft:

  • Heather Steinbrook.
  • Jenna Shepherd.
The following players who attended high school in Utah:

  • Emily Jensen (East High) – Saint Mary's College of California.

