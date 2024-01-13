January 13, 2024

Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins declares for the NFL Draft

Joy Love January 13, 2024 3 min read

  • Pete Thamel, ESPNJanuary 12, 2024 at 07:44 PM ET

Michigan star defensive lineman Kris Jenkins told ESPN he will leave school early to declare for the NFL draft.

Jenkins proved to be a key component of Michigan's championship defense in 2023, earning second-team All Big Ten honors and finishing the season with 37 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Jenkins is Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 5 defensive tackle in this draft and is considered a top-50 pick. He proved his mettle amid what was arguably the best interior defensive line in the country, as the Wolverines finished fifth nationally in rushing defense and first in total defense. Jenkins considered entering the draft after the 2022 season, but returned with what he called “unfinished business on the field and in the classroom.”

He redshirted in 2020 and leaves with one year of eligibility remaining. He said he will earn his degree this spring. Michigan won the national title over Washington on Monday to complete its 15-0 season.

“After everything this season, and being fortunate to be a part of this amazing team and season and being able to bring everything we wanted out of Michigan,” Jenkins told ESPN. “For me, this is the perfect time to move to the next level to see what’s in store for me.”

Jenkins brings a strong pedigree to the NFL Draft. His father, Chris Jenkins, played football at Maryland and was a second-round pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. His uncle, Collin Jenkins, also played defensive tackle for more than a decade in the NFL.

The younger Chris Jenkins said he would like to “talk a little trash” if he is selected ahead of his father. His father became a two-time All Pro and four-time Pro Bowl player, someone whose career the younger Kris Jenkins would like to emulate.

“I try to be a gritty defensive lineman, kind of like my guts and toughness,” Jenkins said. “I want to be on the front lines and be disruptive and effective. I want to make sure my voice is heard in the run game and in the passing game.”

Jenkins did that for Michigan this season. He shined in the biggest games, including five tackles against Ohio State, a sack against Alabama in the College Football Playoff and notching four tackles and a quarterback hit in the Big Ten Title Game.

Michigan finished 15-0 and Jenkins said he leaves grateful for his football education. NFL teams will be interesting because he played under former defensive coordinator Mike McDonald and current coordinator Jesse Minter, both of whom brought extensive NFL experience to the defensive scheme.

“I'm so grateful for teaching football,” Jenkins said. “All the coaches who came and believed in me and gave me more knowledge of the game and developed me into a better footballer today than I thought I was when I came.

“All the opportunities they have given me to succeed and help build and develop me into a young man who takes the next step.”

Besides his father's famous bloodlines, Jenkins said he wanted to thank his entire family, starting with his mother Shay, for all their support in getting to this moment.

“They loved me unconditionally and believed in me, and they knew I had that in me from the beginning,” he said. “I love them unconditionally and hope to make them proud.”

