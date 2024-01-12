Former Wizards and Warriors guard Ryan Rollins has been accused of stealing from a Target store

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Former Washington Wizards guard Ryan Rollins, who was waived by the team Monday night, is accused of repeatedly stealing from a Target store, according to documents in the Alexandria General District Court file obtained by The athlete.

Rollins stole small household items such as groceries, body wash and candles from Target on seven different occasions from Sept. 9 to Nov. 9, when he was on the Wizards' roster, police said in court documents. He was charged with seven counts of petit larceny, and the value of the items allegedly stolen in each incident was estimated at less than $1,000.

Petty theft of goods worth less than $1,000 from a business It is classified as a first-degree misdemeanor In Virginia.

A court hearing is scheduled for early February, and Rollins has not yet entered a plea.

Rollins' attorney, Nathan Moeskens, and agent, Mike Silverman, declined to comment when contacted Thursday The athlete.

The Wizards waived Rollins, 21, on Monday evening after he played in 10 regular season games. The backup guard came to the Wizards as part of a trade over the summer, in which Washington traded Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors and received Jordan Paul, Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr., a 2027 No. 2 pick and a top-20 point guard. 2030 first round pick

Releasing Rollins, a young player with obvious potential on the defensive end, seemed like an odd move for the rebuilding Wizards, who rank last in the NBA in points allowed per possession and may trade veteran players before the NBA trade deadline on 8 February. .

“We just learned of the charges against Ryan,” Monumental president of basketball Michael Wenger told The Athletic. “We cannot comment on this matter, or on the basis of our roster decisions.” Wenger added, “We take seriously our role as citizens of the DMV, representatives of our fans and a team that our community can be proud of. These are expectations, not aspirations. We are excited to move forward with our team right and strive for excellence on and off the field.”

On Tuesday, using a roster spot created by Rollins, the Wizards signed guard Hamidou Diallo to a 10-day contract.

Rollins' $1.7 million salary for the 2023-24 season was fully guaranteed, and $600,000 of his 2024-25 salary was fully guaranteed. Now that Rollins has cleared waivers, those salaries, which are minimal relative to the NBA's salary cap, will count against the Wizards' salary cap numbers in those respective seasons.

Rollins originally went to theWarriors in a draft night trade after the Atlanta Hawks selected him 44th overall in 2022 out of the University of Toledo. He appeared in 12 regular season games for the Warriors as a rookie.

(Top photo: Bill Streicher/USA Today)