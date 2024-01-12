Brent Sutter agrees to deal with the Reds (Source)

“They were one of the first teams to reach out to us and have been very consistent in contacting us,” Sutter said. “We kind of knew they were interested. We didn't know how much interest would be. Here recently, they made some moves and came together very quickly. It was very exciting. It's been a weird, slow market, especially for relievers this year. There were a lot of calls that were Touching. Here lately, it's been really exciting.