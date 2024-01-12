Brent Sutter agrees to deal with the Reds (Source)

CINCINNATI — A pitcher who grew up and maintained his ties to Cincinnati will finally play for his hometown team. The Reds and veteran left-handed reliever Brent Sutter have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $3 million guaranteed, a source told MLB.com on Thursday.
The deal, which the club has not officially announced, will pay Sutter $2.5 million in 2024 and includes a $3.5 million club option for the 25th season with a $500,000 buyout. The 34-year-old confirmed he is coming to the Reds in an interview with MLB.com.
“We're so excited, it's just a dream come true. The Reds have been my favorite team in any sport, anything for years and years of growing up. This is absolutely surreal, so cool,” Sutter said.
Sutter is 40-22 with a 3.49 ERA in 253 career games for the Brewers (2016-22) and Rockies ('23). He went to Archbishop Mueller High School in Cincinnati and lives in the city during the holidays.
“This is a home base,” he said.
Last season for Colorado, Sutter had a 3.38 ERA in 57 games and 69 1/3 innings.
It turns out there is room for another free agent and a deal has been in the works for a while.
“They were one of the first teams to reach out to us and have been very consistent in contacting us,” Sutter said. “We kind of knew they were interested. We didn't know how much interest would be. Here recently, they made some moves and came together very quickly. It was very exciting. It's been a weird, slow market, especially for relievers this year. There were a lot of calls that were Touching. Here lately, it's been really exciting.
The addition of Suter bolsters a Cincinnati bullpen that already has two left-handed outfielders in Sam Moll and Alex Young.
Sutter gives the Reds another type of reliever. He pitched in 24 multi-inning games last season, frequently worked in high-leverage situations and has postseason experience. Cincinnati finished second in the National League last season in bullpen runs.
“That's one of the unique things about me. I can go multiples,” Sutter said. “I can go back to back or three days in a row if you need me. I suppose that's what I'll do. “I haven't formally spoken to them about this yet.”
Sutter has relationships with several members of the Reds. He and director David Bell are both Mueller alumni. Pitching coach Derrick Johnson and catcher Luke Miley both worked with Sutter when they were with the Brewers. Sutter also spent time with reliever Lucas Sims at local community events for My miracle league.
Home games aside, Sutter was also excited to join the Reds for another chance to win and be with a contender.
“It's a winning culture, amazing energy, a really strong group of young core players who are very exciting to watch, and they're very good,” Suter said. “When we came and played the Reds last summer with the Rockies, they were in the middle of a 12-game winning streak. [in June]. It was incredibly electric. You can see the city falling in love with the team. It was really cold. To be able to be a part of that, it's an amazing gift. It's a great opportunity. “My family and I are very excited.”
The Reds agree with five players to avoid arbitration
It was a busy day for the Reds' baseball operations department on Thursday, as the club reached deals on one-year contracts that avoided arbitration with five of its six eligible players.
Sims will earn $2.850 million in 2024, catcher Tyler Stephenson will make $2.525 million, outfielder Jake Fraley will earn $2.150 million, Young is set to make $1.16 million, and reliever Tejay Anton agreed to $830,000.
Only second baseman Jonathan India did not reach a contract agreement before the 1 PM ET deadline for players eligible for arbitration to avoid a potential hearing next month. The Reds offered $3.2 million to arbitration while India offered $4 million.
