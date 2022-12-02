Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara transfers to Iowa

Former quarterback at Michigan Cady McNamaraHe confirmed in a social media post Thursday that he will be transferring to Iowa.

“A new beginning,” McNamara wrote on Twitteralong with the hashtag #Hawkeyes.

McNamara, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal as a graduate on Monday. He has not played for Michigan since suffering a leg injury in Week 3 that required surgery.

Coach Jim Harbaugh McNamara and W.H JJ McCarthy He competed for the starting quarterback job for the first two games of the 2022 season before settling on McCarthy, who helped the Wolverines repeat as Big Ten East division champions.

In 2021, McNamara threw for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 14 games as Michigan won its first outright Big Ten title since 2004 and made its first CFP appearance. He appeared as the Wolverines’ starter in 2020, passing for 425 yards and five touchdowns and no interceptions in a season interrupted by COVID-19 restrictions.

The Reno, Nevada native initially committed to Notre Dame before switching to Michigan.

Iowa loses several years starting quarterback Spencer Petras After the season, back up Alex Padilla I entered Transfer Gate Tuesday as a graduate student.

Iowa has struggled badly on offense this season, ranking 123rd nationally in scoring and 122nd in assists. The Hawkeyes finished the regular season at 7-5.

McNamara isn’t the first high-profile quarterback to switch between the two teams. Jake Rudock started multiple seasons at Iowa before transferring to Michigan as an alumnus for Harbaugh’s senior season in 2015. Rudock became only the second Michigan quarterback to pass 3,000 yards in a season.