Prime Minister Hamza Yousaf resigned days after the alliance with environmentalists ended

Scottish Independence Prime Minister Hamza Yousaf announced his resignation on Monday, April 29, during a press conference in Edinburgh, days after ending a coalition between his independence party, the Scottish National Party (SNP), and environmentalists. After this divorce, opposition parties Mr. Two motions of no confidence were tabled in parliament against Yusuf, and a vote was scheduled for this week. With the Greens announcing they would vote against him, the prime minister found himself in the minority and sought — without success — new partners.

Overcoming current political divisions “Only a leader can”, he announced Monday, and said he will remain in office until his successor is named. Parliament now has twenty-eight days to find a new prime minister.

He said that Mr. Yusuf said “Unwilling to abandon his principles for the sole purpose of clinging to power » According to him, though he is, “ Totally possible » Gets a vote of confidence by making an agreement.

leave in turmoil

The SNP has dominated the local parliament in Edinburgh since 2007, but will be in power from 2021 due to this alliance with the Greens. The decision to end the deal with the Green Party came a week after the Scottish Government admitted it could not cut greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030 without abandoning its pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvey said in a statement: “ The Scottish Greens cannot trust Hamza Yusuf to unilaterally end the Bute House agreement. [qui consistait à baisser de 75 % les émissions de gaz à effet de serre d’ici à 2030]. The Green Party will work with any Prime Minister who shares our progressive values ​​and can earn our trust “, he added.

Scottish Labor leader Anas Sarwar paid tribute to Hamza Yusuf “For his public service” But pointed out “Seventeen years of SNP failure”.

“ The Prime Minister did the right thing by resigning “, replied London, for its part, through the voice of Alistair Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland. ” From the beginning, Hamza Yusuf's government lurched from one crisis to another and failed to win the confidence of the Scottish Parliament. »

Mr. Yusuf He took over from Nicola Sturgeon, who had been in office since March 2023, who also resigned, throwing the party into turmoil. The SNP is weighed down by an investigation into its former director-general for alleged fraud.

Nationally, the party, which has 43 MPs in parliament in London, is threatened by a strong comeback from Labor in Scotland during this year's scheduled general elections.

