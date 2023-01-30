Packaging organization ‘favor going forward’ than potential jet trade target Aaron Rodgers: report

Aaron Rodgers (12) prepares to take the upset in the third quarter against New York Giants/Kirby Lee – USA TODAY Sports

Moment Planes I hired the former Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel HackettVeteran Fighters’ quarterback and MVP has been called-up four times Aaron Rodgers.

And the latest report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter should only add fuel to the fire.

Packers organization Rodgers would ‘prefer to move on’ And that the quarterback is “well aware of how the Packers feel about the situation,” Schefter reports, citing league sources.

Schefter cites three reasons for Packers players looking to move from Rodgers: the financial implications, the general health of the franchise, and general feelings about the team and the quarterbacks.

The Packers are expected to be in excess of $16 million, according to ESPN, but Rodgers’ contract structure gives the team some time — $58.3 million of Rodgers’ $59.5 million for the 2023 season is guaranteed as an option. bonus, and the Packers have from the start of the league’s new year (March 15) until the regular season opener in September to decide whether or not to exercise that bonus.

SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes wrote earlier this week that by hiring Hackett as the new OC, the Jets have given themselves a beeline to Rodgers, and with the quarterback position being Gang Green’s greatest need, the Jets should be aggressive in their pursuit of a future Hall-of-Famer.

Rodgers has won back-to-back MVP titles with Hackett as his OC in 2020 and 2021.