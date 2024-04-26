Drake: AI Tupac's song disappeared from the rapper's Instagram account after a legal dispute

By Vicky Wong and Bonnie McLaren

3 hours ago

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Drake has removed a track that used Tupac and Snoop Dogg's AI-generated voices from Instagram

A Drake track featuring an AI-generated version of Tupac Shakur's voice has disappeared after the late rapper's lawyers threatened to sue him.

The Canadian star uploaded the Taylor Made Freestyle, which also used artificial intelligence to imitate Snoop Dogg, last Friday.

Then reports said on Wednesday of this week that Tupac's estate had ordered Drake to take down the song within 24 hours.

The post containing the clip disappeared from rapper @Champagnepapi's account on Thursday evening.

Neither side has commented publicly since the track was removed.

Taylor Made Freestyle called it a “flagrant violation” of the law and a “misuse” of Tupac's legacy.

The letter said it was “appalled and disappointed” and warned that the estate would “pursue all legal remedies” if it did not follow through by the deadline.

Comment on the photo, The late rapper's estate called the song an “abuse” of Tupac's legacy

AI-generated lines in the track from Tupac and Snoop Dogg targeted the Pulitzer Prize-winning hip-hop artist — something that was also mentioned in the legal letter.

She described Kendrick as “a good friend of the monarchy who has offered nothing but respect for Tupac and his legacy publicly and privately.”

In his own verse on the track, Drake referenced Taylor Swift, calling her “the biggest gangster in the music game right now.”

He also returned to a line from his last album – For All the Dogs – where he said he would move his album to avoid releasing it at the same time as the billionaire pop star. See also The Drone Empire: Terrence Howard takes us where no actor has gone before | Movies

Although he dropped his freestyle after the release of her new album The Tortured Poets Department last week.

Tupac Shakur, whose stage name was stylized as 2Pac, was one of the most recognizable names in hip-hop.

He released his debut album in 1991 and has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, with major hits including California Love, All Eyez On Me and Changes.

He died in 1996 at the age of 25, after being shot four times in a drive-by attack in Las Vegas.

The gang's former leader, Duane “Keefe D” Davis, was charged with Shakur's murder.

The BBC has attempted to contact Tupac's estate lawyer, Mr King, and has contacted Drake's representatives for comment.