Kate Middleton 'may not' post a photo again after scandal: expert

celebrities

Kate Middleton's “amateur” photography may be behind it.

The Princess of Wales, 42, is said to be too self-conscious to post any more photos after her Photoshop fail.

In honor of Mother's Day in the UK on Sunday, Middleton shared a photo of herself smiling with her children, Prince George, 10, Prince Louis, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 8. This was the first snapshot published by the future queen while she continues to remain out of the public eye while recovering from abdominal surgery she underwent in January.

The Middleton family photo has drawn some criticism due to Photoshop errors. Prince of Wales/Kensington Ballack/Mega

The photo was riddled with numerous editing errors – with several photo agencies such as the Associated Press retracting the photo and urging the media not to use it because it had been “manipulated.”

The agencies even asked Kensington Palace to send them an unedited version of the drawing, but they refused.

Expert Russell Myers gave some insight into the Duchess of Cambridge's position on sharing photos in the future Royal Beat Podcast.

The Duchess of Cambridge may never share a photo again. AP

“They posted the photo and I think they will have to review that process,” he said.

“What I think would be the biggest shame of all is that Kate may never pose for a photo again,” he continued.

“We spent years posting pictures of the kids on their birthday, on Louis' first day at school, and in their Christmas card. If she didn't, that's a huge shame on her.”

Middleton apologized for the incorrect photo on Monday. AP

A day after the photo made headlines — with conspiracy theories about its whereabouts taking center stage amid the disaster — Middleton apologized for changing it.

“Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion caused by the family photo we shared yesterday.”

However, Prince William, 41, praised Middleton's photography skills during a visit to the West Youth Zone charity facility in London on Thursday, noting that she was the “arty” one in the family.

AFP's global news director Phil Chetwynd recently claimed that Kensington Palace could not be a “reliable source” of information in the wake of the incident.

“Like many amateur photographers, I occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion caused by the family photo we shared yesterday. British Press via Getty Images

He appeared on BBC Radio 4's “Media Show” and stated that the palace was “totally untrustworthy”.

“As with anything, when a source lets you down, the bar is raised,” he explained.

“to Killing something based on manipulation [is rare]He continued, noting that the incident occurs “maybe once a year, and I hope it will be less.”

“You can't distort reality for the public,” Chetwynd said. “There is an issue of trust. The big issue here is the issue of trust, the lack of trust and the general public’s declining trust in institutions in general and in the media.”

Load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}}



{{/isSRVideo}}





