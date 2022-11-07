Olivia Rodrigo looks sexy and sweet as Carly Simon inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Olivia Rodrigo looked sexy and sweet as she arrived at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame party in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night.

The 19-year-old singer rose to fame after the massive success of her solo driver’s license for the first time, wearing a charcoal mini dress with a pleated skirt and spaghetti straps.

Her demure-looking charcoal gray dress was a sexy surprise – a back cut.

The Deja Vu singer showed off her matching leg, as she wore the dress with sheer black lace-up stockings and glittery leather Mary Janes high heels.

Her long dark hair was parted in the middle and hung in loose waves down her back.

The Good 4 U artist kept her makeup simple, emphasizing bold pink lips.

Her jewelry was equally low-key, with Olivia opting for a black ribbon necklace attached to a crystal pendant.

The Grammy Award winner sat at the ceremony alongside her happy assistant Ed Sheeran.

Behind the scenes, the All I Want artist came out with music legend Dolly Parton, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday as well as powerful influencers Pink, Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow who took the stage in an all-star tribute to the 9 to 5 singers.

Pink’s daughter, Willow, is a huge fan of Olivia and the True Love singer wrote on Instagram, “Thank you bestieoliviarodrigo for making this video of my daughter. Willow is likely to vomit.”

Olivia later took to the stage to honor icon Carly Simon, singing her chart-breaking song You So Vain.

She gave a solid performance singing the song, which Rolling Stone included in the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Powerhouse Performance: She gave a powerful performance as she chanted a song that Rolling Stone included in the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. Carly didn’t show up. She is mourning the death of her sisters who died of cancer days away

Happy Friends: Olivia sat next to her happy assistant Ed Sheeran

The 79-year-old playmaker was unable to attend the ceremony. She recently lost her two sisters to cancer in the same week and is grieving their deaths at her home on Martha’s Vineyard.

Sarah Bareilles read a thank-you letter from the grieving star, who wrote “I am humble, shocked, proud, over-achieved, under-qualified, and uniquely grateful to everyone without whom I cannot truly be here.”

Sarah later performed “Nobody Does It Better” from the James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me in honor of Carly’s contributions to music.

Icon: Backstage Oliva posed for a photo with music icon and Hall of Fame recruit Dolly Parton, 76

Hangout: Olivia managed to hang out with influencers Pink, Brandi Carlile, and Sheryl Crow taking the stage in an all-star tribute to the 9-5 singer