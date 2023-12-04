Vanessa Hudgens married Cole Tucker in Tulum, Mexico just 10 months after their engagement and has been shutting down pregnancy speculation for weeks.

By Justin Enriquez for Dailymail.com





Vanessa Hudgens has tied the knot with MLB star Cole Tucker according to a new report.

The 34-year-old High School Musical star — who stunned at the CFDA Fashion Awards last month — tied the knot with the 27-year-old shortstop according to sources from Just Jared on Sunday.

The two made it official in Tulum, Mexico over the weekend just 10 months after getting engaged, insiders told Showbiz Magazine.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Hudgens’ representatives and has yet to receive a response.

Vanessa Hudgens tied the knot with MLB star Cole Tucker in Tulum, Mexico over the weekend according to a new report from Just Jared on Sunday night. They were seen together in Santa Monica in February 2022

Back in October, Vanessa shut down pregnancy speculation after Instagram followers asked her if she was expecting.

— who recently talked about wedding planning — took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video from her bachelorette party in Aspen.

Since she was wearing a lot of baggy clothes in the video, many of her followers were quick to ask if she was pregnant in the comments section.

But Vanessa did not take the speculation kindly, replying: “[eyeroll emoji] I’m not pregnant so you can stop.

There were plenty of commenters jumping to the conclusion that she was expecting with the 27-year-old MLB free agent with one writing “omg she’s pregnant” and another saying “she’s already pregnant.”

Others defended Vanessa, with one saying: “For those who are commenting on pregnancy, it’s rude. We’re human! She’s happy so please don’t comment on her body if you don’t want anyone to ask.”

Regardless, Vanessa’s video post included several fun clips from the trip with her friends, including one of her wearing a white silk wedding dress with a long coat.

One clear sign that should have proven to her followers that she was not pregnant was that she placed a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne in the clip.

Meanwhile, Vanessa revealed last month that she was learning first-hand how much fun it is but also how tedious and expensive wedding planning can be.

The High School Musical alum is set to walk down the aisle with her MLB fiancé Cole.

“It’s wild,” Hudgens said at an event for her brand Caliwater in early September. “It’s a crazy wedding industry.”

Vanessa — who wore a mini sequin dress to Beyoncé’s concert — is enjoying it all despite the challenges, adding that the whole thing is “kind of amazing,” especially with all the choices the bride has to make.

The Princess Switch actress was at a photo shoot at Zuma Beach in Malibu to promote her Caliwater brand when she revealed the challenges she faces in wedding planning. the people.

“My best friend is getting married too,” Hudgens said. “And she was going through it and I was like, ‘Oh my God, the dresses are so expensive.’ It’s nuts.”

“It’s very daunting, and a lot goes into it,” Hudgens told People magazine last April. As Gwen Stefani said, this is bananas.

Tucker is a shortstop and outfielder for the Colorado Rockies.

The couple sparked dating rumors in November 2020 when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.

During a May 2021 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she revealed that she made the first move after they met on a Zoom meditation group call.

They got engaged in February, which surprised her.

“I was very surprised,” she told People. We definitely talked about it, but I didn’t expect it to happen the way it did and the moment it did.

“It definitely surprised me and I was bawling my eyes out.”

Previously, the Spring Breakers star was in a relationship with her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron, 35, from 2005 until 2010.

She then dated Elvis star Austin Butler, 32, for eight years from 2011 to 2019.

Hudgens didn’t reveal when exactly she and Tucker plan to walk down the aisle.