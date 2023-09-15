September 15, 2023

The Hersheypark Halloween and Dark Nights Festival begins

Roxanne Bacchus September 15, 2023

The sweetest place on earth is once again the scariest. Hersheypark Halloween and Dark Nights are here with new shows, thrills and treats. There are enhanced scares and exclusive food over seven weekends from September 15 through October 29, 2023. This Halloween experience features five terrifying haunted houses. The latest, Aunt Mortem’s Slaughterhouse, tells a chilling story inside the butcher house. Guests can also check out three spine-chilling areas. For family-friendly fun, guests can enjoy the Hershey’s Trick-or-Treat Trail, where kids 12 and under can dress up in costumes and visit 13 adorable stops from Hershey’s Chocolate World to Treatville on The Boardwalk. There will also be a glow-up dance party, where Hershey characters will dance along with guests inside the Music Box Theater. Over 75 cocktails, desserts and delicious treats are available for purchase for a limited time. Watch the video below for more. Hersheypark Halloween hours and tickets are 5-10pm Fridays, noon-10pm Saturdays, and noon-9pm Sundays. Dark nights start at 6pm and continue until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays and until 10pm on Sundays. Every Hersheypark Halloween ticket includes admission to the haunted houses and scare zones. Tickets are available at Hersheypark.com.

