Miriam Margolyes says Steve Martin was “horrible” to her on set

Miriam Margulies said Steve Martin was “rude” to her while filming “Little Shop of Horrors.”

In her new memoir, Margulies recalled a scene in which Martin slammed the door in her face.

She said Martin was “unbeautiful and unapologetic” while filming the scene.

In the 1986 classic, Margulies played a dental nurse whose boss, Oren Scrivello (Martin), in one scene slams doors in her face.

In her new memoir, “Oh Miriam! Stories from an Extraordinary Life,” available now, the “Harry Potter” actress says she had an “uncomfortable” experience on the set of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

“Steve Martin was the psychopathic dentist; yes, he was great, no doubt, but he was terrible to me,” Margulies wrote of the “Only Murders in the Building” star.

“During my only musical song (‘Dentist!’) I was beaten all day through open doors in my face; repeatedly punched, slapped and knocked down by an obnoxious, unapologetic Steve Martin – perhaps it was a method act – and then I went home angry “With a severe headache,” Margolis continues.

“It cannot be said that I have never suffered in the name of art,” she adds.

Martin’s representatives did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Steve Martin as Orrin Scrivello in Little Shop of Horrors. Warner Bros.

The 82-year-old actress later added that she enjoyed working with Steve Buscemi on “Ed and his Dead Mother” much better.

“Steve Buscemi is a wonderful actor and we had a delightful relationship. For someone I terrorized as a murderous living corpse, he was very nice – he annoyed Steve Martin,” Margolis wrote.

Margolis said in 2020 Wild magazine “Little Shop Of Horrors” was her least favorite role.

“I got hit all day, fell all day, and came home angry with a headache,” she said. “So I think that’s my least favorite experience, really.”

