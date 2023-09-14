J Crew changes description of Meghan Markle’s viral jacket

Stay up to date on the latest fashion trends and beyond with Editorial’s free weekly Lifestyle newsletter Stay up to date on the latest fashion trends and beyond with Editorial’s free weekly Lifestyle newsletter

J Crew has updated the description of the ‘blazer jacket’ worn by Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games, after its appearance caused the retailer’s website to crash.

The Duchess of Sussex joined Prince Harry at the ongoing Paralympic-style sporting tournament for veterans in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the couple arrived at the Merkur Spiel Arena for a wheelchair basketball match between Australia and Ukraine, before meeting members of the Nigerian and American squads on the court.

The 42-year-old chose to style a pair of linen shorts and a black tank top, teamed with dainty gold jewellery, Chanel flats and an oversized J Crew blazer for her official debut, with fans praising the effortlessly chic look online.

Shortly after Meghan appeared at the event, J Crew’s website went down. The fashion brand confirmed that the site was down and stated that the reason was “planned maintenance.”

Fans have now discovered that the site is promoting the ‘Tipped Sweater Blazer’, which retails for £221, as ‘the perfect polished layer for the office, coffee dates… and sporting events’, apparently to mirror the Duchess’s outing. In games. The description previously ran without suggesting “Sporting Events.”

Meghan was also seen wearing a black J Crew blazer on the same day, and she completed the monochromatic look with a pair of chic black trousers and pumps. She later changed into Hermes sneakers worth £633. Which are currently out of stock.

Social media users praised Meghan’s influence on fashion after the J Crew website crashed, with one person listing accessories and other clothing items that quickly sold out after the Duchess was spotted wearing them.

In addition to the gray and white Hermès pumps, they also include the black pleated Banana Republic midi dress she wore for her first speech of the tournament, when she apologized for being “late to the party” due to having the couple’s children. , Archie and Lilibet settled in their home in Montecito, California.

Addressing the crowd of 1,600 competitors, friends and family attending the “amazing event”, she said: “It is very special to be here and I am sorry I am a little late to the party.

“I had to spend more time getting our kids settled in and dropped off at home.

“Three milkshakes and school drop off, and I just arrived a few hours ago, and I’m thrilled that the first event I can do for Invictus is here with all of you,” she continued. “It’s amazing and I hear he’s off to a good start so far.”

A total of 550 sick, wounded and injured former and current military personnel from 22 countries, including Colombia, Israel and Nigeria, are participating in this year’s Invictus Games.

Harry came up with the idea for the tournament after a trip to the US where he attended the Ministry of Defence’s Warrior Games. He said the experience showed him how sport could help rehabilitate injured and sick military personnel, and he launched the Paralympic-style event in 2014.