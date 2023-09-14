“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” concludes third round of reshoots

Image: Warner Bros. Discovery/YouTube

September 13 update: James Wan denied reports of this Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom He’s gone through a lot of changes. Or even large amounts of reshoots. “People say, ‘Oh, they do a whole bunch of different takes!’ No. If we put them all together, it’s actually not a whole lot of days at all,” Wan said. Entertainment Weekly. He also said that who plays Batman isn’t really important to him. “Ultimately, the best thing I can say about this movie is that it is no Associated in any way with any of those films. “That’s the point,” he said.

However, Wan realizes that things have been up and down at Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Films. “If I live in a house, and the house is being renovated around me, it’s hard for me not to pay attention,” he said, “because the roof, the roof is missing, right?” In the meantime, we got a teaser of the trailer aquaman and the lost kingdom, Out December 20th.

Original story follows.

In carpentry, the rule is “measure twice, cut once.” That’s not the approach Warner Bros. is taking Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Sequel to 2018 Aquaman It reportedly went through three rounds of reshoots, something Hollywood Reporter He calls “an almost unprecedented number.” The film has also gone through a number of test screenings, none of which were particularly confidence-boosting. The film survived through regime changes at WB and its subsidiary DC Films, resulting in a disappointing box office the lightand Amber Heard’s defamation trial is unbelievable — and a testament to the truth of that Aquaman The film remains DC’s highest-grossing film, with $1.148 billion.

for every thr, One of the obstacles in getting Aquaman 2 The shape of the ship was a matter for Batman. Former DC Films president Walter Hamada wanted Michael Keaton’s Batman to become the DCU’s Nick Fury, appearing in cameos to hint at the larger shared universe these characters occupy; Keaton’s Batman had to fill this role Bat girl. but When David Zaslav took over Warner Bros. Discovery compact, Batman aka Nick Fury went to the trash with Bat girl. Then Ben Affleck’s Batman appeared the light (Along with every other Batman), which puts everything in doubt. “It was very chaotic,” a source said. THR. Current solution for the movie? No Batman, anywhere. “DC’s new presidents, James Gunn and Peter Safran, are neither willing to promise a cinematic universe that won’t come to fruition, nor too tied to past failures.” THR mentioned.

The sources said THR That the latest round of reshoots may have finally gotten all of the movie’s ducks (or stingrays or whatever) in a row. Gunn and Safran agreed to a five-day reshoot for director James Wan and starring Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson. Wan clearly got what he wanted after day four, and now he’s back in the editing bay and VFX mines. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It is set to be the final film for the old DCEU system. The new DCU will begin in earnest Superman: Legacy In 2025.